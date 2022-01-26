Michigan Twins Accept UW Scholarship Offers

Defensive tackles Armon and Jayvon Parker from Dearborn, Michigan, have committed to the Huskies.

Deep in the heart of auto-making country, a pair of new models just rolled off the assembly line one after the other for the University of Washington football program.

On Wednesday, twins Armon and Jayvon Parker from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Michigan, announced they have accepted scholarship offers from Kalen DeBoer's recruiters. They will sign national letters of intent next Wednesday.

Adding to the automotive theme, the Parkers played for a high school that answers to the Tractors.

These brothers are matching 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackles who appear to be physically mature with their bulging biceps yet curiously weren't heavily recruited.

Armon and Jayvon Parker pose with UW defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield. UW Athletics

The Parkers are the first DeBoer high school commitments for the second signing period after the new coach welcomed four signees in December who initially were brought in by the since-departed Jimmy Lake staff.

"I would like to thank god for giving me a chance to experience this moment with my twin brother Armon and having the opportunity to play with him for the next 4 years!!" Jayvon Parker tweeted.

The most notable set of twins to play for the Huskies were offensive tackles Jerry and Jon Knoll, who came from Seattle's Ballard High School to become starters during their 1962-64 careers.

Their general lack of Division 1 offers and corresponding stars used to dictate their talent levels likely will concern the UW's recruiting diehards.

According to his social-media posts, Armon Parker had offers from Illinois and Northern Michigan. He comes off a senior season in which he had 65 tackles, including 23 for lost yards and 10 sacks, plus 12 quarterback hurries and 4 forced fumbles.

Jayvon Parker listed invitations to become a preferred walk-on for Michigan State and Western Michigan, while he posted offers from Lane College, West Liberty, Northern Michigan, Wheeling and West Virginia State.

However, it's likely these players didn't appear out of the blue and weren't offered scholarships without a high degree of confidence they'll be successful as Pac-12 players.

UW recruiting director Courtney Morgan was at Michigan before coming with DeBoer to Seattle and seemingly had some previous intel on them.

Still, DeBoer won't be able to explain the attraction to the Parkers until next Wednesday once they've sent in their signed LOIs.

The Huskies now have six high school recruits signed or committed, another five transfer portal players and a junior-college player signed, with those dozen filling out most of a supposed 15-18 incoming class.

