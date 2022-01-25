Missouri Edge Rusher Draws UW Scholarship Offer

Chandavian Bradley is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior edge rusher from the Kansas City metroplex area who is widely promoted as Missouri's top football recruit for the Class of 2023.

Honest.

Amid a weekend of fake social-media posts of made-up players claiming to have received University of Washington offers, and each supposedly coming from the middle of the country, Bradley from Platte County High School is the real thing.

On Tuesday, he revealed that he has a Husky scholarship offer, adding it to his list of two-dozen suitors nationwide.

A double-take was necessary because there was the fake 5-star quarterback who claimed to just got off the phone with an offer from Kalen DeBoer and the phony 5-star running back who insisted he had done the same with the new Husky head coach, both purportedly from Midwest states. Neither one had a recruiting profile anywhere. Their high schools were creations. The posts were ignored.

Bradley answers to the Twitter handle of Young King rather than his given name and revealed the UW interest sent his way at 4:52 a.m. PT, which caused some deeper investigation into who he was. However, the big defender checked out as a legitimate football recruit, as a designated 4-star defensive end for Platte County, with Platte a French word that means shallow stream.

The other guys were just water under the bridge.

The recruiting analysts note that Bradley carries an attractive frame for someone coming off the edge, while acknowledging he needs to put on significant weight at the next level. Yet his speed on the outside has brought him considerable attention.

Playing for a 9-3 Pirates team, Bradley tried to narrow his college choices in mid-December to 15 schools: Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. With schools such as the UW now coming at him, he'll have to readdress that situation.

Bradley is a three-sport standout who recently won a game for the Platte County basketball team with a dunk at the buzzer.

As a sophomore, he helped the Pirates football team reach the Missouri Class 5 state championship game in 2020.

Bradley will make some college program real happy when he comes up with a final decision in the coming year. He's the real deal.

