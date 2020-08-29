SI.com
Names to Know: Three Impactful Freshmen to Watch

Tiana Cole

The University of Washington football season might be paused for now, but the following freshmen could be candidates to play right away when the games resume. 

Jalen McMillan. From Fresno, California, McMillan could be the newcomer who plays first for the Huskies. Catching passes for the San Joaquin Memorial Panthers, the wide receiver ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 6 in California for the class of 2020. He played in the annual All-American Bowl that showcases elite talent from both coasts this past January. 

McMillan enrolled early at Washington and got a head start on his academics. He has the opportunity to play right away in a position area begging for a headliner. 

Myles Murao. The Torrance, California, product played offensive guard for the Mater Dei High School Monarchs, but he could be a guard or a center in college. Murao likewise got a head start on his classwork  at Washington, enrolling in Winter Quarter. 

Ranked as California’s No. 8 player, he was selected to play in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl, the latter highlighting elite athletes of Polynesian Heritage from across the country. 

Similar to the departed Nick Harris, he could be that rare player who plays a lot as a true freshman and even starts. 

Sav'ell Smalls. The Seattle native, who played for both Garfield and Kennedy Catholic high schools in and around the city, ranked as the one of the top 10 recruits across the country at any position by ESPN, the second linebacker in the nation and the top player in Washington State. 

Smalls, who will wear No. 17 for the Huskies, will be closely followed in his bid for immediate playing time. People will be disappointed if he doesn't get on the field right away. 

He's not only expected to play but be a defensive playmaker, creating turnovers at a high rate. 

