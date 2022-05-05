Skip to main content

New Version of Madden Available to Huskies, Others

The UW offers a scholarship to a hard-hitting free safety from San Diego.

Madden, of course, is a popular football video game, named for the late Hall of Fame coach, that offers unique features such as commentary, video and stats to its large following.

This one-word identifier also describes a 6-foot-3, 210-pound head-hunting free safety from the San Diego high school ranks now building his own following.

The game is 38 years old. The player is just 15. 

Madden Faraimo is just a freshman at Cathedral Catholic High, a recruit from the Class of 2025, who, if he keeps advancing in the manner that he has so far, will have a lot of cameras pointed his way.

For now, he's this fearless defensive back who shows up on high school highlight footage that makes you want to run it over and over. 

On Wednesday, young Madden received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, a development that brought him a personal message from Husky defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale. It's not clear whether they're relatives or just close friends, but they know each other.

Besides being well acquainted with Ale, Madden possesses strong family genes that have helped him become successful in his own right.

He's the brother of dominating UCLA softball pitcher Megan Faraimo, one of the game's most-decorated players. She was named Softball America Player of the Year in 2020, and has been a finalist for the award the past two seasons. 

Not surprising, her emerging younger sibling also is a productive baseball player at Cathedral Catholic. 

Madden also is the brother of Matthew Faraimo, who was a USC volleyball player from 2017 to 2020.

Football clearly is Madden's game of choice. He had 3 interceptions, including one for a 22-yard pick six, for a 12-2 state championship team.

He holds scholarships from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC and now Washington.

He's a video game waiting to happen — how about Madden Pac-12 25? 

