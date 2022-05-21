Skip to main content

Newcombe Is Painful Name for UW Football, But the Son Has An Offer

The recruit's father led Nebraska to a lopsided win over the Huskies in 1998.

In 1998, the University of Washington football team suffered through one of its longest days. The Huskies couldn't stop Nebraska or its speedy option quarterback Bobby Newcombe in Lincoln and went home with a demoralizing 55-7 defeat.

Just a sophomore, the Cornhuskers' Newcombe rushed 14 times for 79 yards and touchdown runs of 3, 2 and 2 yards, and he threw for 84 yards on 5-for-8 passing, as this game got out of hand fairly quickly.

After causing the UW so much grief back then, the least Newcombe could do now is send his son to Seattle to make up for it.

Earlier in the week, the Huskies offered a football scholarship to Jeremiah Newcombe, a promising 5-foot-11, 175-pound sophomore cornerback and wide receiver from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona. 

He's almost a spitting image of his old man, supplying plenty of speed both on offense and defense.

For a 5-7 Casteel team, Newcombe intercepted 7 passes and knocked down 9 others. He also rushed 41 times for 376 yards and 6 touchdowns, and caught 15 passes for 138 yards and a score. 

Newcombe, a Class of 2024 recruit whose older brother Isaiah is a redshirt freshman defensive back for UCLA, also holds offers from Michigan State, San Diego State, Oregon State, Arizona State, Arizona, Northern Arizona, Nevada, Utah and USC.

Oh yeah, there's one more -- Nebraska made sure to offer him.

