No Surprise, Younger Hatchett Commits to UW

Landon will join older brother Geirean as touted Husky linemen once he arrives next year.

Seriously, did any of those other Power 5 programs really think they had a chance of landing a commitment from Landon Hatchett?

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-3, 292-pound offensive lineman from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Washington, pledged his future football services to the University of Washington, where he has practically lived since his highly regarded brother joined the Huskies two years ago.

This Hatchett picked the UW over an impressive list of suitors in Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC in becoming Kalen DeBoer's 13th commitment for the Class of 2023 and the third offensive lineman — and, lo and behold, the second from the state, joining edge rusher Jacob Lane from Puyallup, Washington.

In a video accompanying his Twitter announcement, Landon Hatchett used someone doing a broadcaster's voice to tease how he would someday become the Huskies' starting center alongside his older sibling, Geirean, who would be opening at offensive guard next to him.

While Geirean spent nearly all of this past spring practice at center, it's not clear if Landon checked with the redshirt freshman first before hypothetically changing his position for him.

But that's the gregarious little brother for you, a true mischief-maker and bound to be a fan favorite.

While Geirean Hatchett appears a little more reserved, young Landon is clearly an outgoing and fun-loving personality who has leadership potential in Kalen DeBoer's program.

Hatchett was shown on his weekend recruiting visit flipping his long blond hair alongside tight-ends coach Nick Sheridan, who did the same without much of a mane — call it an air flip — and then jumping into the Montlake Cut with Sheridan to go swimming.

In April, he showed up to no less than 10 of the 15 UW spring practices to watch his brother go through the paces, missing only to take unofficial recruiting visits to such places as Los Angeles and Eugene, Oregon.

In recent weeks, he took all of his official visits to make sure he was clear on his decision, but no one realistically thought he was going to go elsewhere.

Hatchett brings a high level of athleticism to the Huskies as shown this past spring when he broke a home-run record for Ferndale's baseball team. He's a powerful football player who lives in the weight room when there's time.

While his brother Geirean was deemed a 4-star recruit, who chose the Huskies over Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Stanford, Landon has answered to a 3-star rating that likely is debatable. Consider his options.

He should be a handful when it's time for him to become a college football player.

