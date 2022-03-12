Skip to main content

Not So Serious Look at Missouri Recruit's Update That Involves UW

Chandavian Bradley has big news to share to the waiting masses.

Yes, college football recruiting is an important facet of the game. 

It's big business, too. Just check that monthly fee, or fees, that you , the fan, shell out to a somewhat anonymous expert or team of experts. The key words are twitch, burst and leverage. The good players need all of these descriptors or they're just not that good.

It's the competition within the competition, a chance for you, the diehard fan, to stay connected to the game you love when the big rivalry showdowns are still many months away.

It's a chance to become your own arm-chair recruiter, watching endless streams of game-highlight video on the internet, making you an expert. An unpaid expert, of course.

It's a chance for Power 5 schools to market themselves — or did you actually think that someone was going to accept each and every one of those 100 to 200 offers, if not more, extended by your school to the nation's leading prospects.

Still, former college football players will tell you that recruiting is not nearly as munch fun as it was in the good old days, when a limo might pick you up at the airport, you get assigned a weekend female companion to, um, show you the campus and you party like it's 1999 or much earlier.

That said, those who involve themselves in recruiting at times still tend to take this whole thing far more serious than is absolutely necessary. 

Edge rusher Chandavian Bradley's latest social-media update, for instance.

While this reputed 4-star Missouri prospect grades out well and has become his own little celebrity for anything he might post, his latest recruiting pronouncement does not rate a BREAKING disclaimer and an exclamation point.

The only outlet that misuses this sort of breaking-news header more is CNN, reminding us every day how much Wolf Blitzer can get excited or annoyed by just about anything.

Hold on for this.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bradley, trumpets blaring, is down to ... 10 schools.

Exclamation point.

Yes, one of the 10 beauty queens is Washington. The SEC weighs in with Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Add to that Oregon, USC, Florida State, Miami and Clemson.

But breaking news? We think not.

That's like trying to tell the world that Chandavian Bradley has entered the candy aisle and can't decide on whether to stock up on Gummi Bears, Dots, Swedish Fish, Starburst, Life Savers, Skittles, Twizzlers, M&Ms a Kit Kat bar or a Hersey bar.

Breaking?

Get back to us when Bradley selects one. Or has a stomach ache trying to do so.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Dejounte Murray and Gregg Popovich embrace after the latter became the NBA's all-time winningest coach.
Husky Legends

Ex-Husky Murray Shares in NBA Landmark Moment for Popovich

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Triston Brown will try to claim the UW punting job.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 32): Brown Will Shake Off Cobwebs in Pursuit of UW Punting Job

By Dan Raley3 hours ago
Terrell Brown Jr. fires a jumper against USC.
Basketball

What's Next for the 17-15 UW Basketball Team?

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Parker Brailsford and his tire.
Football

Husky Freshman Parker Brailsford Never Gets Tire-d in UW Winter Conditioning

By Dan RaleyMar 11, 2022
Travis Feeney was the UW's top defensive player in 2015.
Husky Legends

Former Husky LB Travis Feeney Resurfaces as USFL Draftee

By Dan RaleyMar 11, 2022
Kamren Fabiculanan heads for the locker room after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 31): Kam Fab Had Tough 2021 Season, Looks to Bounce Back

By Dan RaleyMar 11, 2022
Kobe Johnson of USC and Terrell Brown tussle for the ball.
Basketball

UW Give Trojans Tourney Scare Before Giving In

By Dan RaleyMar 11, 2022
Troy Stevenson, at left, is a sophomore already touring schools such as Virginia Tech.
Recruiting

UW Offers an Iron Horse, a South Carolina Corner Ahead of his Time

By Dan RaleyMar 10, 2022