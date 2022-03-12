Not So Serious Look at Missouri Recruit's Update That Involves UW

Yes, college football recruiting is an important facet of the game.

It's big business, too. Just check that monthly fee, or fees, that you , the fan, shell out to a somewhat anonymous expert or team of experts. The key words are twitch, burst and leverage. The good players need all of these descriptors or they're just not that good.

It's the competition within the competition, a chance for you, the diehard fan, to stay connected to the game you love when the big rivalry showdowns are still many months away.

It's a chance to become your own arm-chair recruiter, watching endless streams of game-highlight video on the internet, making you an expert. An unpaid expert, of course.

It's a chance for Power 5 schools to market themselves — or did you actually think that someone was going to accept each and every one of those 100 to 200 offers, if not more, extended by your school to the nation's leading prospects.

Still, former college football players will tell you that recruiting is not nearly as munch fun as it was in the good old days, when a limo might pick you up at the airport, you get assigned a weekend female companion to, um, show you the campus and you party like it's 1999 or much earlier.

That said, those who involve themselves in recruiting at times still tend to take this whole thing far more serious than is absolutely necessary.

Edge rusher Chandavian Bradley's latest social-media update, for instance.

While this reputed 4-star Missouri prospect grades out well and has become his own little celebrity for anything he might post, his latest recruiting pronouncement does not rate a BREAKING disclaimer and an exclamation point.

The only outlet that misuses this sort of breaking-news header more is CNN, reminding us every day how much Wolf Blitzer can get excited or annoyed by just about anything.

Hold on for this.

Bradley, trumpets blaring, is down to ... 10 schools.

Exclamation point.

Yes, one of the 10 beauty queens is Washington. The SEC weighs in with Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Add to that Oregon, USC, Florida State, Miami and Clemson.

But breaking news? We think not.

That's like trying to tell the world that Chandavian Bradley has entered the candy aisle and can't decide on whether to stock up on Gummi Bears, Dots, Swedish Fish, Starburst, Life Savers, Skittles, Twizzlers, M&Ms a Kit Kat bar or a Hersey bar.

Breaking?

Get back to us when Bradley selects one. Or has a stomach ache trying to do so.

