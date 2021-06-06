Sports Illustrated home
One-time UW Defensive Tackle Commit Chooses Husky Rival

Sir Mells, once one of a three-player pact coming to Seattle, has landed elsewhere.
Author:
Publish date:

It's Sir, no sir.

Sir Mells, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle once committed to the University of Washington, announced his alternative destination this weekend.

Not only did he break up with the Huskies so long ago, Mells has turned to the arch rival — the Oregon Ducks.

While recruits flipping commitments is certainly nothing new, Mells' situation was different because the 3-star prospect and two of his Liberty High School teammates in Henderson, Nevada, had made a big show of pledging to the UW together.

They traveled to Seattle together, posed for photos outside Husky Stadium together and by Christmas all three had Husky offers.

However, tight end Anthony Jones and Mells rescinded their commitments almost simultaneously into the new year, while the most highly touted player of their threesome, wide receiver Germie Bernard stuck with his Husky decision.

Jones and Mells simply might have committed too early and did it more out of some brotherhood pact rather than for themselves.

These two Liberty players thereafter had schools coming at them right and left, with Mells fielding offers from places such as Michigan, Maryland and USC. 

And Oregon.

Mells, as the video shows, maybe carries a little too much weight, but he moves really well for a defensive lineman.

As recruiting restrictions come off and players flock to campuses for official visits, expect a lot of commitment-flipping to take place. 

The pandemic threw the entire process into a mess for this Class of 2022.

Jones, unlike his two Liberty teammates, remains uncommitted but heavily pursued.

The Ducks might have a good shot at him, too. 

