Skip to main content

Oregon Forward Builds Basketball Following, Including UW

Winters Grady shows off the early interest in him.

He's one of the more intriguing Northwest high school basketball players out there right now. Before everyone's eyes, he's still physically developing. He has a catchy first name.

Yet Winters Grady, from Lake Oswego High School in the Portland suburbs, remains a full three years removed from joining the collegiate ranks.

This week, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound power forward released a list of 17 schools that have either offered him or shown interest in his game — among them are UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, California, Colorado, Gonzaga, WSU and the University of Washington.

Again, young Winters, who spends his summers on the AAU circuit, is a Class of 2025 recruit and will be required to play three more high school seasons before he can advance.

He comes off a freshman season at Lake Oswego High in which he averaged 20-plus points per game playing mostly with seniors and was named all-conference.

Rather than attack the basket explosively, Grady presents a power game geared to wear people down. As a bonus, he has a soft shooting touch that stretches all the way to 3-point range and he can handle the ball.

Recruiting analysts note how Grady has streamlined his physique and shed pounds since they first saw him. Remember, he's just a 15-year-old kid who still maturing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's had to learn how to make adjustments in his play when an opponent specifically sends a defense after him to stop him. In a game against West Linn High, he scored 22 points in the opening half but was held to five thereafter and his team lost by seven.

While it's unclear if he has any interest in the UW, and how big of a deal he'll become when he's through with his growth spurt, Grady certainly brings the right mindset to the possibility of impending stardom.

On social media, he posted the following mantra, "Never will I ever need a ranking to tell me how good I am or predict my future."

Words to play by

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Mishael Powell speaks about his new Husky role.
Football

A Moment With the Indefatigable Mish Powell

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Mishael Powell enters this season as a scholarship player for the first time.
Football

Powell Wouldn't Go Away and Now He's Top UW Corner

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Elinneus Davis and Anthony James shared a recruiting visit photo.
Recruiting

Huskies Land First Commitment in 50 Years from Minnesota Player

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Asa Turner (20), defensive back Kyler Gordon (2), second from left, celebrate after linebacker Ryan Bowman (55), center, recovered a California Golden Bears fumble in overtime during a game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Previously Broken UW Defense Brings Hope, Appears in Preseason Ranking

By Dan RaleyJul 12, 2022
Cam Bright scores against Michigan State on a 26-yard fumble return.
Football

Newcomer Cam Bright Packs LB Punch for Huskies

By Dan RaleyJul 12, 2022
Fletcher Westphal has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Note to UW Recruiters: Virginia Tackle Likes His Sushi, and More Sushi

By Dan RaleyJul 11, 2022
Eric Schmidt runs his edge rushers through a drill.
Football

Schmidt Is One of the Coaches Entrusted with Restoring Husky Toughness

By Dan RaleyJul 11, 2022
Carson Bruener knows he has to reprove himself to the UW coaches.
Football

Star in the Making, It's Bruener and Everybody Else at ILB

By Dan RaleyJul 11, 2022