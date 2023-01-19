Skip to main content

Rashada Notwithstanding, Huskies Offer Another Pittsburg Player

Safety Jadyn Hudson has a UW offer among 19 he's received.
The long-winding University of Washington-Pittsburg High School football connection currently breaks down like this.

Defensive tackle Jacob Bandes has been with the Huskies for four seasons, made a pair of starts and enters his junior season.

Rashid Williams is a four-star wide Pittsburg receiver recently signed by the UW and expected to arrive this summer.

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, a five-star recruit, reportedly had an over-the-top name, image and likeness agreement fall through at Florida, asked for his scholarship release and could be reconsidering the Huskies.

And now there's Jadyn Hudson, a sophomore safety from Pittsburg and the Class of 2025 who on Thursday announced he has received a scholarship offer from Kalen DeBoer's staff.

That's orange-and-black clad Pittsburg — without the h — and naturally nicknamed the Pirates. The Huskies appear to have the program surrounded, at least with recruiters.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hudson currently holds 19 scholarship offers, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.

On the football field, he was last seen in a scary scenario, getting removed from his state championship game against Liberty-Bakersfield on a stretcher after suffering an apparent neck injury. He was down for 30 minutes before taken away.

Hudson, considered a four-star recruit, finished the season with 58 tackles with an interception and a forced fumbles. He also caught 6 passes for 63 yards, presumably from Rashada. 

While his recruitment has a long way to go, Hudson holds offers from Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Oregon, California and many others. 

 

