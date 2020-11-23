Huskies, Your Serve: 2022 Recruit Vows 'If Washington Doesn't Offer Me, I'm Switching to Tennis'

Anthony Jones is a tight end and defensive end from Nevada, a recruit from Liberty High School in Henderson outside of Las Vegas, someone who had the chance to visit the University of Washington this past weekend.

He was so smitten with Seattle, the school and the Huskies, he came to a conclusion.

"If Washington doesn't offer me, I'm switching to tennis," Jones said jokingly.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Jones visited the city for the first time and took an unofficial visit accompanied by a pair of Liberty teammates, 2022 UW wide receiver commit Germie Bernard. and Husky tackle prospect Sir Mells.

Jones left Seattle wide-eyed, impressed by the picturesque scenery of Lake Washington, the Olympic Mountains and the Cascade Mountains. Even the green grass.

"We don't have the color of green in Las Vegas most of the year," he said, impressed by how much grass surrounded the campus.

Jones had the opportunity to work out with the Huskies' 2021 quarterback commit Sam Huard from Kennedy Catholic High School and nationally pursued wide receiver target Emeka Egbuka from Steilacoom at Ford Sports Performance in suburban Bellevue, Washington.

The Nevada player isn't quite sure whether he's a defensive or offensive target for the Huskies.

"I talk with Coach K [Kwiatkowski] and he likes me at defensive end," Jones said, referring to the UW coaching staff. "I probably speak with Coach [Derham] Cato a little bit more, though."

At this point, Jones, just 17, considers himself an athlete, able to play on either side of the ball.

"Washington uses its tight ends a lot, but Coach K sees me on defense like a Joe Tryon," he said, only half kidding. "I'll play wherever they want me to play."

Edwin Weathersby, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting analyst, confirmed that Jones brings exceptional athleticism to his recruitment.

"What's most impressive about him as a potential tight-end prospect is his hands," Weathersby said. "He's a natural plucker who attacks the ball with his mitts and is strong at catch points."

Weathersby also understands why the Huskies would be interested in Jones on the defensive side of the ball.

"He has solid snap quickness and body quickness, and he's a force at defensive end," Weathersby noted.

Jones toured the UW with his Liberty teammates Bernard and Mells, but their visit was restricted because of the pandemic. They weren't able to meet the coaches in person. They watched the Huskies' 44-27 victory from their Airbnb rooms.

"When this trip was set up, COVID wasn't really a thing," he lamented. "I heard that the crowds at Husky Stadium are awesome and I wanted to experience that first hand."

While they watched from afar, they were tempted to head for the stadium while the game was in progress.

"We all wanted to go down to the stadium when the Huskies were up and cheer from outside the gates," he said. "But we'll be back."

Jones returned to Las Vegas to prepare for Liberty's defense of its state title. He has no plans to begin tennis lessons.