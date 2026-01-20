Recruiting Decision Coming Soon for Sione Kaho, Top Husky QB Prospect

January began with plenty of quarterback intrigue involving the University of Washington football program that had a happy ending, with junior starter Demond Williams Jr. retreating from plans to test the transfer portal.

The month could end that way, as well.

Sione Kaho, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback from Tacoma's Lincoln High School -- considered the Huskies' top targeted player at that position for 2027 -- has indicated to Rivals he could decide his college football destination by the end of the month.

His choices are California, Duke, Oregon, Stanford and Washington.

Even though Stanford is coached now by Tavita Pritchard, who was a Tacoma schoolboy QB himself, the Huskies have been working Kaho hard, even setting up a home visit with him this past Monday night.

Stopping by were UW offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty and offensive quality control coach JP Losman, the latter a former NFL quarterback while Dougherty played his college ball as a Missouri signal-caller.

4-star QB Sione Kaho is aiming to make a decision by the end of the month, per @GregBiggins ⌛️



One team is at the top...



— Rivals (@Rivals) January 20, 2026

All along, Kaho has seemed receptive to the Huskies' recruiting efforts.

"My thoughts about UW have always been high, especially about Coach [Jedd] Fisch," he told Husky Haul. "The way they run their program and how their pro-style offense is run."

Appreciate Coach JP for pulling up for a home visit last night!!! Beyond grateful ☔️🙏🏽 !! @UW_Football @CoachJimmieD — Sione Tu'amoheloa-Kaho✯ (@Sione_k10) January 20, 2026

Kaho comes off three productive seasons at Lincoln with a fourth on the way where he's collectively thrown for 6,557 yards and 54 touchdowns.

As a freshman, he completed 162 of 235 passes for 2,296 yards and 18 scores, with 7 interceptions, while helping Lincoln to a 7-4 season and into the playoffs.

As a sopomore, Kaho quarterbacked a 9-3 Lincoln team that advanced to the postseason and he connected on 172 passes in 277 attempts for 17 TDs, again with 7 interceptions.

This past season, he hit on 163 of 256 throws for 2,069 yards and 19 scores, with 9 interceptions, for an 8-4 Abes team that qualified for the playoffs for a third time with him behind center.

The Huskies have been involved with feverish recruiting efforts with the Kaho family before.

Chris Petersen's UW staff made an all-out push to land Brandon "Ale" Kaho, Sione's older brother and considered one of the nation's top 2018 linebacker recruits in Reno, Nevada.

The Huskies got him to flip from BYU, signed him, brought him to Seattle and watched as Alabama came in late and convinced him to ask for his release and head south to join the Crimson Tide.

Kaho, after playing for Alabama and UCLA, joined the NFL's Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent this past season and played in eight games.

