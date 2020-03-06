Recruiting Weekend: Oaks Christian CB Visits UW

HuskyMaven
Mike Martin

Jalen Lewis, a cornerback from Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, is visiting the University of Washington this weekend, spending time with Huskies coach Jimmy Lake and his staff.

He doesn't have an offer yet. 

But that could change. 

He's just a freshman -- class of 2023.

He hails from a noted private school that has provided a lot of football players to Pac-12 schools.

"I'm really excited to be visiting a school that I'm interested in," Lewis said on Friday morning before he left his hotel for the UW campus.

After connecting with Lake a few weeks ago at his high school, Lewis decided to take a trip to Montlake to see the football facilities -- in spite of being so young in the process.  

He's looking forward to seeing Lake again and meeting some of the other coaches. 

Lewis said Washington is recruiting him as a cornerback.  A quick look at his freshman-year highlights and it's easy to see why. He's an advanced player at an important position. 

In his second start as a freshman on the Oaks Christian varsity, Lewis recorded his first career interception.

"During that week I had studied a lot of film," Lewis recalled.  "I knew that on certain down and distances they were likely to throw a deep dig. Film was what really allowed me to be in great position."

Film study paid off throughout his freshman campaign. As a full-time starter in his first game of the season, he racked up 9 tackles.  He finished the season with 79 stops, 2 interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.

Lewis was excited to be in Seattle this weekend, saying, "I'm looking forward to experiencing both the environment and culture that the players do at Washington."

