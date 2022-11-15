Revisiting State That Gave Them a QB, Huskies Offer Indiana Receiver

The University of Washington football team pulled a quarterback out of Indiana and, by all accounts, that's worked out well.

How about a wide receiver?

On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters — with increasingly more to sell each week to a wider range of national prospects — offered a scholarship to Mylan Graham, a 4-star wide receiver from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Class of 2024.

Should he ultimately decide to come to Montlake, Michael Penix Jr., the former Indiana Hoosier turned Husky, will be long gone by then, looking for NFL success similar to what he's experienced in a purple uniform.

Yet there's no reason why DeBoer's offense doesn't have a new trigger man who's been groomed to keep the high-octane offense coming when it's time for Graham to choose a college destination.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Graham plays for New Haven High, which is near the Indiana-Ohio state line. He finished up his junior for a 5-5 team with 57 catches for 1,199 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also played defense for the Bulldogs and intercepted a pair of opposing passes.

The Huskies will find there's a lot of competition for this Fort Wayne speedster, especially in the heart of Big Ten country.

Graham holds 15 offers, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee among his many choices.

Considered an excellent route runner, the pass-catcher received his first scholarship proposal from the Buckeyes, who are 150 miles away from his hometown.

Yet with the Huskies ranking among the nation's top passers and receivers, Graham might have to give them a long look.

