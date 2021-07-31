Ryan Otton Commits, Follows Brother Cade to UW

The tight end is taller and lighter than his highly accomplished sibling.

Cade Otton has a year of University of Washington football eligibility remaining following the coming season, but the first-team All-Pac-12 tight end and All-America candidate likely is moving on.

The NFL awaits him.

He probably feels the Huskies will be in very good hands, too.

On Friday, highly regarded Ryan Otton, Cade's younger brother, another tight end and a 4-star recruit, made it official that he will accept a scholarship offer to play for the UW.

Ryan Otton had offers from nearly a dozen schools, among them Stanford, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, Utah Nebraska and West Virginia.

This Otton measures 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, which is an inch taller and 25 pounds lighter than his brother, and he hails from Tumwater High School near the state capital in Olympia, Washington.

He'll join a well-stocked UW tight-end room that will consist of fellow class of 2022 recruit in 6-foot-4, 220-pound Chance Bogan from Lincoln High School and the son of a former Husky player; Devin Culp, Mark Redman, Quentin Moore, Jack Westover, Caden Jumper and Zeke Pelluer, the latter the son of a former UW quarterback.

The Ottons are the grandsons of Sid Otton, now retired but still the winningest high school football coach in Washington state history, also at Tumwater. They're the nephews of former USC quarterback Brad Otton, who helped the Trojans win a Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

