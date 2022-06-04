Skip to main content

Young San Diego Running Back Has Need for Speed, UW Offer

The Huskies have made a scholarship proposal to Samuel Harris, coming off his freshman season.

Samuel Harris goes by the nickname "Tote," which means to carry, wield or convey.

At University City High School in San Diego, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound running back does all of that, using his confirmed 4.48-second time in the 40-yard dash as a freshman to get places in a hurry.

In a region that's made the Top Gun film series overwhelmingly popular, Harris has his own "need for speed."

He's more Maverick than Tote.

By possessing a blazing skill set, Harris on Friday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, giving him three overall. His other offers are from Arizona and Nevada.

 He's just coming out of the blocks.

Harris emerges from a ninth-grade season for University City in which he led his 8-5 team with 637 yards rushing and scored 6 touchdowns on 75 carries.

Or totes.

The young back turned in a pair of 100-yard games and each time was named the Centurions' Player of the Game. He wears No. 39, not always a popular digit but one he prefers.

The Huskies have been on to Harris for a while, hosting him on an unofficial visit in March. He posed for photos with UW running-backs coach Lee Marks. He received the whole scripted tour in Seattle.

As he moves forward with his football career, Harris has the stated goals of bulking up to 175 pounds, maintaining high grades, stressing his spirituality and receiving a scholarship offer from an SEC school.

This Southern California kid apparently wants to stay Southern as he totes that football around. 

The Huskies have a couple of years yet to change his mind. 

