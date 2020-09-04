SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Scoutlook: Washington DB Commit Vincent Nunley Brings Aggressive Skill Set

Trevor Mueller

The Huskies picked up a commit from hard-hitting Vincent Nunley on Thursday, a defensive-back prospect from Freedom High School out of Oakley, California. He's the third DB commit of the 2021 class. The sure-tackling Nunley brings a physical skill set to this year’s recruiting class. 

Size: At 6-1 and 180 pounds, Vincent Nunley is the ideal size for a defensive back. His frame indicates he will be able to add another 15-20 pounds once on campus.

Speed: Nunley is not necessarily a burner, but he is comfortable leaving a cushion between receivers that allows him to explode through the catch. He has the ability to cover large amounts of the field from the safety position.

Strength: The hard-hitting Nunley is very strong. He uses his leverage to stop the ball-carrier's momentum, often knocking him backward. He hits with the violent intention of jarring balls free.

Feet: Nunley is fluid through his feet into his hips. He is patient and can explode through the ball quickly. His short burst through a receiver is one of his best skills.

Hands: Nunley has very good hands. He uses his body to rip through receivers and corrals the interception. He is also very active with his hands close to the line of scrimmage. He keeps blockers away from his body and sheds to create tackles for loss.

Football IQ: Vincent Nunley is a very smart player in all facets of the game. He is reliable in coverage. He plays with enough cushion to bait quarterbacks into ill-advised passes that he can make a play on. He takes good routes when playing the deep safety position. rarely letting receivers to get over the top. Nunley’s most impressive work is done closer to the line of scrimmage. He is patient as the play develops then explodes to complete the tackle.

Husk Comparison:  JoJo McIntosh or Zeke Turner

Scoutlook: Vincent Nunley has a very high ceiling. He is a strong and reliable tackler who can cover deep, but he's even more dangerous closer to the line of scrimmage. His explosive moves disrupt timing routes and can turn a receiver screen into a seven yard loss.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shehee's 1993 UW Class Panned, Nearly Splintered After James Quit

The running back from Bakersfield, California, and his freshmen teammates had to decide whether to stay or not.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Malik Agbo, Washington Huskies 2022 OL Target, and His Wild Recruiting Journey

The battle for in-state Washington Huskies 2022 OL Target Malik Agbo got heated in the early morning hours of September 1. So did his phone, to the point it malfunctioned.

Mike Martin

by

Trev197

College Football is Back — But Huskies and Pac-12 Remain on Outside, Looking In

Other conferences are pushing ahead with games and the Big Ten apparently is reconsidering its stance. The Pac-12?

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Who Splits Out Opposite Nacua?

The UW wide receivers have been up and down in recent seasons, but a new pro-style offense will require somebody to step up and get separation.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Quade Green Returns from Ineligibility, Reclaims Leadership Role with Huskies

The Washington basketball team still awaits NCAA decisions on whether transfers Erik Stevenson and Cole Bajema will become eligible right away.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Washington Huskies Receive Commitment from California DB Vincent Nunley

The Huskies received a commitment from defensive back Vincent Nunley of Freedom High School in Oakley, California. Nunley will join Zakhari Spears and Dyson McCutcheon in Washington's defensive backfield.

Mike Martin

Husky NFL Tracker: 40 Former UW Players Seeking Pro Jobs

Progress of University of Washington job-hunters upgraded daily as they compete in 22 training camps.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

It's Coach Shehee Now, and His Game is Basketball Rather than Football

The former University of Washington and NFL running back finds his niche as a girls basketball coach in his California hometown.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Budda Baker, NFL's Highest-Paid Safety Ever, Says He's 'Blessed to be Versatile'

The former University of Washington player reaches the apex of his position in just three seasons.

Dan Raley

Class of 2022: Lakes High DT Jorden Manu Changes His Focus

The promising recruit from Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, tells Husky Maven's Tiana Cole how football has altered his outlook on life.

Tiana Cole

by

TianaCole