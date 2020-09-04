The Huskies picked up a commit from hard-hitting Vincent Nunley on Thursday, a defensive-back prospect from Freedom High School out of Oakley, California. He's the third DB commit of the 2021 class. The sure-tackling Nunley brings a physical skill set to this year’s recruiting class.

Size: At 6-1 and 180 pounds, Vincent Nunley is the ideal size for a defensive back. His frame indicates he will be able to add another 15-20 pounds once on campus.

Speed: Nunley is not necessarily a burner, but he is comfortable leaving a cushion between receivers that allows him to explode through the catch. He has the ability to cover large amounts of the field from the safety position.

Strength: The hard-hitting Nunley is very strong. He uses his leverage to stop the ball-carrier's momentum, often knocking him backward. He hits with the violent intention of jarring balls free.

Feet: Nunley is fluid through his feet into his hips. He is patient and can explode through the ball quickly. His short burst through a receiver is one of his best skills.

Hands: Nunley has very good hands. He uses his body to rip through receivers and corrals the interception. He is also very active with his hands close to the line of scrimmage. He keeps blockers away from his body and sheds to create tackles for loss.

Football IQ: Vincent Nunley is a very smart player in all facets of the game. He is reliable in coverage. He plays with enough cushion to bait quarterbacks into ill-advised passes that he can make a play on. He takes good routes when playing the deep safety position. rarely letting receivers to get over the top. Nunley’s most impressive work is done closer to the line of scrimmage. He is patient as the play develops then explodes to complete the tackle.

Husk Comparison: JoJo McIntosh or Zeke Turner

Scoutlook: Vincent Nunley has a very high ceiling. He is a strong and reliable tackler who can cover deep, but he's even more dangerous closer to the line of scrimmage. His explosive moves disrupt timing routes and can turn a receiver screen into a seven yard loss.