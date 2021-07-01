Sports Illustrated home
Scoutlook: New Commit Emeka Megwa Resembles a Guy Named Dillon

Husky Maven’s Trevor Mueller compares the newest Washington running back from Texas to the legendary Seattle back.
Author:
Publish date:

Emeka Megwa, the University of Washington's newest commit and Texas running back, resembles someone who didn't stick around the Huskies long 25 years ago, but long enough to do some amazing things.

With his imposing size and speed, Megwa immediately reminded Husky Maven analyst Trevor Mueller of former UW great Corey Dillon. The Seattle native played just the 1996 season, but gained 1,695 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. 

Megwa, from the class of 2022 and a huge get for the Huskies, will join fellow Texans Caleb Berry and Jay’Veon Sunday in the running back room when he steps on campus next year.

Size: At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Megwa has the size to take the punishment to be a three-down back at the Power 5 level.

Speed: Megwa has breakaway speed to outrun defensive backs. He quickly explodes to top speed when he identifies holes in the line. His quickness allows him to break away when reversing fields.

Strength: Because of his size and the way he utilizes his pad level, Megwa punishes tacklers. He's able to break tackles and consistently falls forward.

Hands: Megwa is more than capable of lining up at the receiver position. He is a versatile player who will be a threat to defenses in the flats coming out of the backfield.

Footwork: Emeka is a prospect on both sides of the ball. One of the top aspects of his game is his feet. He is confident in his steps and explodes when the hole opens. His foundation of a wide base and quick feet will be beneficial in pass protection.

Football IQ: Megwa understands the game of football. He understands the game as a linebacker, too, and uses his knowledge to exploit defenses. He is a patient runner who waits for his blocks before hitting his top gear.

Scoutlook: Emeka Megwa is a complete back whose size and speed will force the coaching staff to play him early. He is explosive and possesses a very high ceiling at the next level and beyond.

Husky Comparison: Corey Dillon 

Emeka Megwa is a Husky.
