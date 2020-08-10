HuskyMaven
Scoutlook: Sam Adams is a Ready-Made Power 5 Running Back

Trevor Mueller

 Sam Adams, joining the University of Washington football program soon as a true freshman, brings a mature frame to the Huskies. 

Size: At 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds, Adams is ideal for a Power 5 running back. His size gives him the ability to run over tacklers.

Speed: With quick feet and elite acceleration, he has above-average speed for a D-1 running back. At the next level, he will be able to outrun corners to the outside.

Strength: Adams is a strong football player. He shows it by always falling forward and turning up as an enthusiastic tackler on the defensive side of the ball.

Hands: Adams has soft hands out of the backfield. He concentrates on making the catch before he turns upfield.

Feet: Adams has some of the best footwork of any running back in the 2020 class. He can cut at any speed and consistently stay balanced. He has the ability to make people miss and avoid big punishing hits.

Football IQ: One of the harder things to learn as a running back is trust. A successful back must trust his blockers to open holes then know when to explode through them. Adams is a very patient runner who uses his blockers for bigger gains. He plays cat and mouse with tacklers as his O-line closes in on a pancake.

Scoutlook: Sam Adams has a bright future at the University of Washington. He more often finds the correct holes and explodes for big gains. He makes tacklers miss with ease with deliberate cuts. He sets defenders up and disguises his moves. He has the size and ability out of the backfield to be a three-down back.

Husky Comparison: Lavon Coleman

Recruiting

