An SI All-American Look at UW Signee Robert Wyrsch

Robert Wrysch started at offensive tackle for the first time midway through his sophomore season at Soquel High School in Soquel, California, and committed to the University of Washington less than two years later.

Wrysch came to football with a basketball background and the light feet required in the post.

His skills translated well to the offensive-tackle position.

Wrysch combines his footwork with his athleticism to make him an attractive prospect at football's next level.

The UW coaching staff sees a good foundation in him that can be developed and make him a valuable future addition to the Husky offensive line.

Wrysch is an SI All-American candidate and John Garcia, SIAA director of football recruiting, breaks down the offensive lineman's film here:

Prospect: Robert Wyrsch

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 270 pounds

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Soquel HS, Soquel (Calif.)

Committed: Washington

Projected position: Offensive tackle

Frame: Long limbs with plenty of room to add size all around. Fairly fluid hips and impressive reach.

Athleticism: It's clear to all that he belongs on the offensive side of the ball at the next level. However, his film on the defensive line does offer a peek at his impressive overall athleticism as an emerging 6-7 monster. Quick, choppy feet.

Instincts: Great motor through the whistle. Wyrsch has shown impressive vision on the defensive side of the ball and he understands the importance of pursuit angles on plays bouncing outside the tackle box. Plays with an attitude.

Polish: There's not much film to judge his leverage as a blocker, and his leverage as a defensive lineman is virtually nonexistent. Still, he wins nearly every one-on-one battle. He's aggressive with strong hands.

Bottom line: Wyrsch needs to add more strength overall, but his burst off the line is second to none in the state of California. He’s going to be a project for a willing offensive-line coach. Yet when a player can move as he does at his size, his potential is limitless.