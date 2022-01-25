SI99 Unveiled, Ranks UW Target Conerly Among Nation's Best

The Huskies need to sign Seattle offensive tackle to help salvage class.

The second college football signing period is eight days away, and just six recruits named to the SI99 remain undecided, including offensive tackle Josh Conerly from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Conerly, considered by some to be the top offensive lineman of the Class of 2022, has pared his choices to Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.

While he's offered no clues as to where he's leaning, the stakes are high for new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer to land Conerly.

As he rebuilds or reloads the program, DeBoer could accelerate the process if he were to land the big kid from the south end of town. Signing Conerly would show that the new staff is making great progress in the month and a half it's been on the job.

Conerly's addition alone could save a Husky recruiting class neglected even before DeBoer's predecessor, Jimmy Lake, got fired and almost a throwaway group.

Conerly would help reverse a recent trend of Washington state's top player going elsewhere to play, in particular edge rusher JT Tuimoloau and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka going to Ohio State a year ago, and current SI99 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather picking Notre Dame.

Without Cornerly, the Huskies will get shut out in having players on the SI99.

The annual list involves only seven of these recipients going to the Pac-12, including four to USC, two to Arizona and one to Stanford. Alabama has 12 of these recruits, Texas A&M 11, Georgia 10 and Ohio State 9, as the rich get richer.

The SI99 player ranking is as follows:

SI99 for CLASS of 2022

1. WR Travis Hunter, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Committed to Jackson State

2. QB Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake -- Clemson

3. Edge Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace -- undecided

4. WR Luther Burden, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis -- Missouri

5. IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High -- Texas A&M

6. IDL Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley -- North Carolina

7. Edge Mykel Williams , Hardaway (Ga.) High School -- Georgia

8. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson -- Alabama

9. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High -- Texas A&M

10. Slot Evan Stewart , Frisco (Texas) Liberty -- Texas A&M

11. CB Jaheim Singletary, Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside -- Georgia

12. LB C.J. Hicks, Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter -- Ohio State

13. IOL Devon Campbell, Arlington (Texas) Bowie -- undecided

14. QB Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) High School -- Penn State

15. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

16. LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park -- undecided

17. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver -- Alabama (9/28/21)

18. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Georgia

19. S Malaki Starks, Jefferson (Ga.) High School -- Georgia

20. CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore -- Texas A&M

21. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview -- Alabama

22. CB Will Johnson, Grosse Point (Mich.) High School -- Michigan

23. RB Nicholas Singleton, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin -- Penn State

24. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama

25. IDL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough -- Penn State

26. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama

27. Nickel Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School -- Ohio State

28. OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek -- Texas

29. S Keon Sabb, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Michigan

30. CB Toriano Pride, Saint Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North -- Clemson

31. RB Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

32. Slot Kevin Coleman, Saint Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's -- Jackson State

33. Edge Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing -- Alabama

34. S Kamari Wilson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Florida

35. IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School -- Texas A&M

36. WR Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

37. LB Shemar James, Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy -- Florida

38. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County -- Alabama

39. CB Daylen Everette, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Georgia

40. QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland -- Texas A&M

41. S Xavier Nwankpa, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk -- Iowa

42. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve -- Alabama

43. OT Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach -- undecided

44. IDL Christen Miller, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove -- undecided

45. OT Collin Sadler, Greenville (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

46. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Alabama

47. WR Tobias Merriweather, Camas (Wash.) Union -- Notre Dame

48. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) High School -- Clemson

49. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman -- USC

50. CB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) High School -- Florida

51. LB Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High -- Notre Dame

52. RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain -- Texas

53. TE Jaleel Skinner, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Miami

54. RB Dallan Hayden, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers -- Ohio State

55. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- Stanford

56. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona

57. IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville -- Texas

58. QB Sam Horn, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Missouri

59. Edge Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas) High School -- Ohio State

60. WR Talyn Shettron, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe -- Oklahoma State

61. QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra -- Texas

62. Slot Kaleb Brown, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita -- Ohio State

63. TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County -- Texas A&M

64. IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita -- Texas A&M

65. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna -- Ohio State

66. QB Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More -- LSU

67. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC

68. WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.) High School -- Ohio State

69. IOL Earnest Greene, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco -- Georgia

70. Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School -- Texas A&M

71. LB Sonny Styles, Pickerington (Ohio) Central -- Ohio State

72. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School -- Alabama

73. RB Branson Robinson, Madison (Miss.) Germantown -- Georgia

74. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed -- Alabama

75. Slot Kaden Saunders, Westerville (Ohio) South -- Penn State

76. S Gentry Williams, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington -- Oklahoma

77. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona

78. QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High School -- Oklahoma

79. S Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula (La.) High -- undecided

80. WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall -- Texas A&M

81. Edge James Pearce, Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers - Tennessee

82. Edge Trevion Williams, Crystal Springs (Miss.) High School - Mississippi State

83. QB Devin Brown, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon - Ohio State

84. OT Eston Harris, Auburn (Ala.) High School -- Auburn

85. Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic -- Texas

86. LB Josh Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central -- Notre Dame

87. Nickel JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta (Ga.) High School -- Auburn

88. TE Oscar Delp, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth -- Georgia

89. LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury (N.C.) High -- Georgia

90. CB Khamauri Rogers, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County -- Miami

91. IDL Tyson Ford, Saint Louis (Mo.) Burroughs -- Notre Dame

92. S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook -- Texas A&M

93. Edge Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither -- Cincinnati

94. Slot Aaron Anderson, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr -- Alabama

95. Nickel Jaeden Gould, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic -- Nebraska

96. TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue (Neb.) West -- Auburn

97. IDL Chris McClellan, Owasso (Okla.) High School -- Florida

98. Edge Darris Smith, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County -- Georgia

99. IOL Addison Nichols, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian -- Tennessee

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven