SI99 Unveiled, Ranks UW Target Conerly Among Nation's Best
The second college football signing period is eight days away, and just six recruits named to the SI99 remain undecided, including offensive tackle Josh Conerly from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School.
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Conerly, considered by some to be the top offensive lineman of the Class of 2022, has pared his choices to Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.
While he's offered no clues as to where he's leaning, the stakes are high for new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer to land Conerly.
As he rebuilds or reloads the program, DeBoer could accelerate the process if he were to land the big kid from the south end of town. Signing Conerly would show that the new staff is making great progress in the month and a half it's been on the job.
Conerly's addition alone could save a Husky recruiting class neglected even before DeBoer's predecessor, Jimmy Lake, got fired and almost a throwaway group.
Conerly would help reverse a recent trend of Washington state's top player going elsewhere to play, in particular edge rusher JT Tuimoloau and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka going to Ohio State a year ago, and current SI99 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather picking Notre Dame.
Without Cornerly, the Huskies will get shut out in having players on the SI99.
The annual list involves only seven of these recipients going to the Pac-12, including four to USC, two to Arizona and one to Stanford. Alabama has 12 of these recruits, Texas A&M 11, Georgia 10 and Ohio State 9, as the rich get richer.
The SI99 player ranking is as follows:
SI99 for CLASS of 2022
1. WR Travis Hunter, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Committed to Jackson State
2. QB Cade Klubnik, Austin (Texas) Westlake -- Clemson
3. Edge Shemar Stewart, Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace -- undecided
4. WR Luther Burden, Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis -- Missouri
5. IDL Walter Nolen, Powell (Tenn.) High -- Texas A&M
6. IDL Travis Shaw, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley -- North Carolina
7. Edge Mykel Williams , Hardaway (Ga.) High School -- Georgia
8. Edge Jeremiah Alexander, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson -- Alabama
9. IDL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Lakeland (Fla.) High -- Texas A&M
10. Slot Evan Stewart , Frisco (Texas) Liberty -- Texas A&M
11. CB Jaheim Singletary, Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside -- Georgia
12. LB C.J. Hicks, Dayton (Ohio) Archbishop Alter -- Ohio State
13. IOL Devon Campbell, Arlington (Texas) Bowie -- undecided
14. QB Drew Allar, Medina (Ohio) High School -- Penn State
15. CB Domani Jackson, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC
16. LB Harold Perkins, Cypress (Texas) Cy Park -- undecided
17. OT Elijah Pritchett, Columbus (Ga.) Carver -- Alabama (9/28/21)
18. Edge Marvin Jones, Jr., Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Georgia
19. S Malaki Starks, Jefferson (Ga.) High School -- Georgia
20. CB Denver Harris, Houston (Texas) North Shore -- Texas A&M
21. QB Ty Simpson, Martin (Tenn.) Westview -- Alabama
22. CB Will Johnson, Grosse Point (Mich.) High School -- Michigan
23. RB Nicholas Singleton, Reading (Pa.) Governor Mifflin -- Penn State
24. IOL Tyler Booker, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama
25. IDL Dani Dennis-Sutton, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonough -- Penn State
26. Edge Jihaad Campbell, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Alabama
27. Nickel Terrance Brooks, Little Elm (Texas) High School -- Ohio State
28. OT Kelvin Banks, Humble (Texas) Summer Creek -- Texas
29. S Keon Sabb, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Michigan
30. CB Toriano Pride, Saint Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North -- Clemson
31. RB Raleek Brown, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC
32. Slot Kevin Coleman, Saint Louis (Mo.) St. Mary's -- Jackson State
33. Edge Khurtiss Perry, Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing -- Alabama
34. S Kamari Wilson, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Florida
35. IDL Anthony Lucas, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral High School -- Texas A&M
36. WR Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School -- Clemson
37. LB Shemar James, Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy -- Florida
38. RB Emmanuel Henderson, Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County -- Alabama
39. CB Daylen Everette, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Georgia
40. QB Connor Weigman, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland -- Texas A&M
41. S Xavier Nwankpa, Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk -- Iowa
42. Nickel Kendrick Law, Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve -- Alabama
43. OT Josh Conerly, Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach -- undecided
44. IDL Christen Miller, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove -- undecided
45. OT Collin Sadler, Greenville (S.C.) High School -- Clemson
46. CB Earl Little, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage -- Alabama
Read More
47. WR Tobias Merriweather, Camas (Wash.) Union -- Notre Dame
48. CB Jeadyn Lukus, Mauldin (S.C.) High School -- Clemson
49. S Zion Branch, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman -- USC
50. CB Devin Moore, Naples (Fla.) High School -- Florida
51. LB Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head Island (S.C.) High -- Notre Dame
52. RB Jaydon Blue, Houston (Texas) Cain -- Texas
53. TE Jaleel Skinner, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy -- Miami
54. RB Dallan Hayden, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers -- Ohio State
55. LB David Bailey, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- Stanford
56. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona
57. IDL Justice Finkley, Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville -- Texas
58. QB Sam Horn, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill -- Missouri
59. Edge Omari Abor, Duncanville (Texas) High School -- Ohio State
60. WR Talyn Shettron, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe -- Oklahoma State
61. QB Maalik Murphy, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra -- Texas
62. Slot Kaleb Brown, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita -- Ohio State
63. TE Jake Johnson, Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County -- Texas A&M
64. IOL Kam Dewberry, Humble (Texas) Atascocita -- Texas A&M
65. Edge Kenyatta Jackson, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna -- Ohio State
66. QB Walker Howard, Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More -- LSU
67. WR CJ Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei -- USC
68. WR Kyion Grayes, Chandler (Ariz.) High School -- Ohio State
69. IOL Earnest Greene, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco -- Georgia
70. Edge Malick Sylla, Katy (Texas) High School -- Texas A&M
71. LB Sonny Styles, Pickerington (Ohio) Central -- Ohio State
72. WR Shazz Preston, St. James (La.) High School -- Alabama
73. RB Branson Robinson, Madison (Miss.) Germantown -- Georgia
74. LB Shawn Murphy, Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed -- Alabama
75. Slot Kaden Saunders, Westerville (Ohio) South -- Penn State
76. S Gentry Williams, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington -- Oklahoma
77. TE Keyan Burnett, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite -- Arizona
78. QB Nick Evers, Flower Mound (Texas) High School -- Oklahoma
79. S Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula (La.) High -- undecided
80. WR Chris Marshall, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall -- Texas A&M
81. Edge James Pearce, Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers - Tennessee
82. Edge Trevion Williams, Crystal Springs (Miss.) High School - Mississippi State
83. QB Devin Brown, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon - Ohio State
84. OT Eston Harris, Auburn (Ala.) High School -- Auburn
85. Edge J'Mond Tapp, Donaldsonville (La.) Ascension Catholic -- Texas
86. LB Josh Burnham, Traverse City (Mich.) Central -- Notre Dame
87. Nickel JaDarian Rhym, Valdosta (Ga.) High School -- Auburn
88. TE Oscar Delp, Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth -- Georgia
89. LB Jalon Walker, Salisbury (N.C.) High -- Georgia
90. CB Khamauri Rogers, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County -- Miami
91. IDL Tyson Ford, Saint Louis (Mo.) Burroughs -- Notre Dame
92. S Bryce Anderson, Beaumont (Texas) West Brook -- Texas A&M
93. Edge Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither -- Cincinnati
94. Slot Aaron Anderson, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr -- Alabama
95. Nickel Jaeden Gould, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic -- Nebraska
96. TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue (Neb.) West -- Auburn
97. IDL Chris McClellan, Owasso (Okla.) High School -- Florida
98. Edge Darris Smith, Baxley (Ga.) Appling County -- Georgia
99. IOL Addison Nichols, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian -- Tennessee
Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.
Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.
Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated
Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven