Scoutlook: Sir Mells is a Defensive Tackle Who Demands Respect

The Huskies secured an oral commitment from this highly regarded player from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller examines the UW's third commit for 2022.

The University of Washington football program has three players committed for the 2022 class who will suit up together for Liberty High School in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Sir Mells, who carries a 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame, committed the the Huskies on December 19, just a few hours before his teammate Anthony Jones also gave his oral pledge to the UW. Their teammate Germie Bernard, a wide receiver, committed in late July.

With Mells in the fold, the Huskies have an intriguing prospect who could make a significant impact for the Husky defense.

Size: Mells, tall and filled out at 6-4 and and 310 pounds, is the ideal size for a defensive lineman at the Power 5 level.

Speed: Mells does not move like most people tipping the scales at 310. He is light on his feet, changes direction well and has closing speed uncommon for a player his size.

Strength: He is very strong in the upper body and keeps blockers away from him, which allows him to keep control and react to the play. His next step in his progression is his lower half that will allow him to collapse the pocket while being double-teamed.

Hands: The perfect adjective for Mell's hands is active. He is always moving his hands while never letting the blockers get a hold of his chest. He's strong enough to take down ball carriers with one hand.

Feet: Mells' feet are consistently moving. He is an explosive athlete whose feet are ready to change direction quickly. He stays disciplined in his base to set the outside, making runners turn back into the teeth of the defense.

Football IQ: The best example of his football IQ is his ability to not over-pursue plays. He combines his athleticism with an understanding of offenses to consistently be in the correct position.

Scoutlook: Sir Mells has a high ceiling as a versatile defensive lineman. He is big and strong enough to play on the inside on the line, and quick enough to play on the edge. His athleticism sets him apart from other defensive-line prospects.

Husky Comparison: A heavier version of Benning Potoa'e