SI's Husky 2021 Recruiting Ranking, Targets and Dream Match-ups

As college football plays out as best it can during an invasive pandemic, recruiting has been put on hold, with the NCAA extending dead period to mid April.

Meantime, Sports Illustrated All-American continues to chart all recruiting developments, currently ranking the University of Washington 17th among the nation's top schools for pursuing talent in the Class of 2021.

SI also examines 10 schools — the Huskies included — who are still "big-game hunting" for some of the nation leading players.

And, finally, John Garcia and Edwin Weathersby of SI All-American take some of the nation's top recruits — Northwest players included — and pair them against each other in a simulated match-up.

Top 25 Recruiting Ranking

Here's what SI has to say about the Huskies and their recruiting national ranking, with the full story of the top 25 found here:

17. Washington (18 previous ranking) 15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

All is quiet and steady on the recruiting front for the Dawgs, as they continue to await word on a certain pair of elite in-state targets. Yet, as of now, Washington has paced to 15 commitments for 2021, with No. 6 QB Sam Huard headlining the class. He will be joined in Seattle by current high school teammate and favorite target Jabez Tinae, the nation’s No. 3 Slot WR prospect. IOL Owen Prentice anchors the trench haul as does Will Latu at linebacker. However, TE Caden Jumper could be the true sleeper to watch in this class.

Sports Illustrated takes a concentrated look at the Huskies and nine other schools who are awaiting decisions by high-grade talent, in the UW's case J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka, a pair of Northwest produced players.

Big-Game Hunting

SI All-American reports 14 elite prospects remain uncommitted and discusses the college football programs involved. Here's what the experts have to say, with the full story found here:

Below, SI All-American takes a look at 10 schools who are "big-game" hunting to finish this early 2021 recruiting cycle with elite prospects.

Sure, prospects such as IOL Josh Simmons, RB Leon Neal and EDGE Logan Fano would be solid gets for Washington to add to its current 15-man class. Yet, make no mistake about it: the big fish remaining for the Huskies are EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, the SI99 No. 2 prospect in the country (who also could play basketball in college) and the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect in WR Emeka Egbuka. Both are Washington natives. Both reside in the greater Seattle area. Both are the No. 1 player in the country at their respective positions. Both have been on the national radar since the 9th grade. Both have Washington thick in the mix for their services. Both have heavyweight programs after them. Both are huge priorities for Washington.

Dream On-Field Match-Ups

SI pairs up Tuimoloau against Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims and dares to dream what might happen. Here's what the experts say, with the full story found here:

This is almost like when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. Tuimoloau, 6-foot-5 and nearly 280 pounds, is the No. 1 EDGE and No. 2 overall prospect in the country. At 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds, Mims is No. 13 overall in the SI99 and the No. 3 offensive tackle. Tuimoloau can rush both from a two-point and three-point stance from five, seven and wide-nine technique alignments, and shows explosive traits at the snap. Yet it's his power, strength, balance and athleticism for a big edge-defender that sets him apart from others.

Mims is a fantastic athlete and can work as a mythical "dancing bear" as a left tackle. He also has big paws to end things early for rushers, as well as mass and standard strength in his anchor. Watching to see what approach Tuimoloau would take vs. Mims would have us on the edge of our seats all night. Would J.T. opt to try to use power and strength to beat Mims on pass-rushing downs? Or would he prefer to use speed and quickness? What combination of moves would J.T. mix in and how would he execute them with his mitts? Would he come into the game with a defined pass-rush plan on how he wants to attack Mims for four quarters? Or would opt to take a series or two to feel him out? Would Mims prefer to jump set vs. J.T. to turn things into phone booth brawl? Or would the Georgia commit prefer a classic 45-degree pass set and work with patience? How about an old-school vertical set? Would he be able to recover inside?

Then there's the matchup in the run game. Mims is devastating on base blocks, as he's driven several defensive ends through the second level on tape. He's also capable of reach-blocking, folding, pinning and sealing, as well as pulling and wrapping into holes. Tuimoloau has great strength to punch at the point, peak and shed with power. He can routinely set an edge and anchor. Plus, he has impressive short-area quickness to reach runners from the backside.

Watching these two mammoths duel in the run game would be just as fascinating as watching them on passing downs.