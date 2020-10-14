SI99 OT Amarius Mims Commits to Georgia

The highest-ranked uncommitted offensive tackle is the SI99 has come off the board.

Amarius Mims, the towering Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County standout, committed to in-state Georgia over Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Florida State on Wednesday afternoon.

“I'll be taking my talents to the University of Georgia," Mims said on CBS Sports HQ. "It's a hometown state, I got familiar with all of the players and coaches."

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, ahead of its marquee matchup with No. 2 Alabama, are up to 16 verbal commitments including five within the SI99 and the 6-foot-7. 300-pound Mims (SI99 No. 13) becomes the highest-ranked of the group just behind quarterback Brock Vandagriff (15). The two have built a public bond in recent months and now headline the SEC’s No. 2 recruiting class together.

“Amarius has made a steady jump in his development as a player over the last few seasons,” SI All-American’s Edwin Weathersby II said. “From further studying him on tape, he is beginning to marry his elite athleticism with solid technique. At 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds, he works with a good 45-degree pass set and is capable of dancing with rushers in space to mirror and off-set upfield. Mims also has strength to short set, where he can use his huge mitts to stymie rushers. He should be able to work in both slide and man protections.

“As a run blocker, his athleticism also can be more than apparent since he can execute more than just base blocks. Mims has the capability climb to level 2 with solid angles to ‘backers, as well as deuce, scoop and reach. It wouldn’t also be surprising to see him asked to pull and wrap into holes in gap-scheme run concepts, either. He also flashes the ability to adjust his angles when approaching targets in the screen game. Though he needs to continue improving his punch accuracy and timing, while maintaining proper pad level, we safely project Mims as a starting-caliber future left tackle in the SEC.”

Georgia sat at No. 4 in the SIAA Team Rankings in September, adding Mims after losing SI99 member and pass rusher Elijah Jeudy to a decommitment. Senior emerger and Phenix City (Ala.) wide receiver Jackson Meeks picked the Bulldogs hours after the initial rankings were released.

The Bulldogs will remain in the top five when SI All-American updates its Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings this week and have a chance to climb higher later in the cycle.

Smart and co. are in the thick of it for several uncommitted recruits including SI99 prospects Korey Foreman (No. 4 overall), Smael Mondon (No. 6), Xavian Sorey (17), Maason Smith (36), Terron Arnold (42), Jeremiah Williams (54), Billy Bowman (60) and Amari Daniels (70).

