SoCal Offensive Tackle Has Huskies Among Final 5 Options

Elisha Jackett from El Modena High has gone from little known to hotly pursued.

Kalen DeBoer's new University of Washington coaching staff had been together for just six or seven weeks when the Huskies extended a scholarship offer to Elisha Jackett on January 22.

A 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle, Jackett at the time was considered somewhat of a late bloomer for El Modena High School in Orange, California, south of Anaheim, and was just getting started with having recruiters hound him.

A lot has changed for him over the past four months. He's no longer a secret or ignored. He's Full-Metal Jackett, under recruiting assault.

On Thursday, Jackett announced he had narrowed his list of college suitors to five — California, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCLA and Washington.

Jackett, who also plays basketball, attends a school affectionately known as ElMo. Yeah, like the guy everyone is trying to find.

That was Jackett this past winter. He didn't have an offer from anyone at the beginning of November.

Now it's pretty clear everyone knows where to locate the Class of 2023 prospect. On his recruiting profile, he's listed at 20 pounds heavier. Until he goes off to college, he plays for the Vanguards, which is another word for advancing army.

Jackett holds 14 scholarship offers, but with Thursday's update, he has eliminated nine of his pursuers, including USC, Texas, Nebraska, Arizona State and WSU.

The Huskies have been working on this guy for four months. Now they'll see if they can reel him in.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven