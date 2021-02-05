Soutlook: What Ja'Lynn Polk Brings with Him from Texas Tech

The Washington Huskies received another commitment from Lufkin Texas, but this time by way of the transfer portal. Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk changed schools after a enjoying a productive freshman year at Texas Tech. Polk reunites with Caleb Berry, his Lufkin High teammate and cousin.

Husky Maven's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller breaks down his game.

Size: At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Polk fits the mold of receiver the UW staff has gravitated. He's taller than 6 feet and can play inside or outside.

Speed: Polk has the ability to run past defenders. In his first year in college, he often sped by defensive backs who were slow to turn their hips, leaving him wide open. He can take a crossing route and separate from defenders for long touchdowns.

Strength: Polk has the strength to block on the outside. He was able to get onto the field early at Texas Tech because of his ability to hold blocks. He has strong hands and can make catches in traffic and wrestle 50/50 balls from defenders.

Hands: Polk also has soft hands. He does not drop passes and he'll be a reliable receiver at Washington. He's able to pluck balls over the middle before taking a shot from a defender. He also has the concentration to secure balls with defenders in his line of vision.

Feet: The most impressive part of Polk's game is his balance. In high school and in college, Polk has shown an elite ability to stay on his feet for extra yards after catch.

Football IQ: Polk understands how to get open when the quarterback is flushed from the pocket. He runs the scramble drill well and has a knack for finding an opening for the passer. He has body awareness not easily found in a first-year player and will drag his feet as he's going out of bounds to complete a catch.

Scoutlook: Ja'Lynn Polk is a valuable addition to the receiver room for the 2021 season and beyond. He already has showed he can do it at the collegiate level. He has rare big-play ability because of his elite balance in tight situations.

Husky Comparison: Puka Nacua