Speedy SoCal Linebacker Has Choices Pared to Arizona and UW

Jordan Whitney of Pacifica High School is a sprinter on his track team.

As Kalen DeBoer restocks the University of Washington football roster, elite speed has been a defining factor in those who have been pursued and committed to the Huskies so far.

Pacifica High School's Jordan Whitney, a linebacker who doubles as a sprinter on the track team, hasn't pledged to DeBoer's staff just yet, but he has informed everyone who asks that his decision-making process is down to the UW and Arizona.

Along the way, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior eliminated USC, Fresno State, Boise State, Washington State, California and others from consideration.

Whitney took an unofficial visit to the UW and the lakeside setting was memorable for him, which shouldn't have been much of a surprise. His aptly named Pacifica High in Oxnard, California, is just four long blocks from the beach and the Pacific Ocean.

While he'll have to go to great lengths to get sand between his toes in Seattle, everything else should make him comfortable should he end up there.

He has a long-term recruiting connection with William Inge, the Husky co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, dating back to Inge's previous stop.

“I have a good relationship with coach Inge," Whitney told 247Sports. "He actually offered me when he was at Fresno State and then re-offered me right when he got to Washington. I’m really comfortable with him."

Whitney checks all the boxes with speed. He won the 100-yard dash in 11.24 seconds and ran the 200 and 4x100 dash for Pacific.

Football-wise, he finished with 89 tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks, for a 6-5 team.

Curiously, his Tritons football team greatly suffered at times on defense, giving up 62, 63 and 70 points in games. He should be a much more effective player with a better supporting cast.

Whitney has told the analysts he will take official visits to Arizona and the UW next month and have a college decision ready by July 1.

