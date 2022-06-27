St. John Bosco DL Becomes Huskies' 12th Man

Make it an even dozen.

On Sunday, 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman Sua Lefotu committed to the University of Washington football program, becoming the Huskies' 12th recruit to offer his pledge.

He hails from Southern California football powerhouse St. John Bosco and joins teammate and linebacker Deven Bryant in choosing to become part of Kalen DeBoer's 2023 recruiting class.

This, of course, is the same high school that earlier sent Trent McDuffie, Sean McGrew and Terrell Bynum to the UW.

Lefotu is different from the rest in that he's played just two games in two seasons for St. John Bosco. He tore an anterior cruciate knee ligament and missed his sophomore year of high school football and most of his junior season.

At least he'll be healed and well rested when it's time to come back to Seattle and stay.

As the Huskies' 12th man, Lefotu becomes the eighth commitment from California, the seventh pledge of the weekend, again the second from St. John Bosco and the first interior defensive lineman.

He joins other Californians in linebackers in Bryant and Jordan Whitney, running back Tybo Rogers, wide receivers Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds, safety Vincent Holmes and offensive tackle Elishah Jackett; edge rusher Anthony James II and cornerback Diesel Gordon, both from Texas; fellow offensive tackle Zach Henning from Colorado; and edge rusher Jacob Lane from Washington.

Last fall, Lefotu celebrated his return after he appeared in a pair of games for St. John Bosco. In his limited duty, he collected four tackles.

Still, the recruiters never really lost sight of him. Nor the recruiting analysts, who have given him a 3-star rating.

He's held an offer from Michigan State since January and, in making the camp rounds in California, he received others from Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and the Huskies, all within a few hours of each other.

Those who saw him this spring marveled over his trim frame that carries 300-plus pounds and his quickness coming off the line.

While he could even be an edge rusher, the Huskies will bring Lefotu in as a down lineman.

