State's Top Basketball Player Has UW Among 6 Choices
He's long and lean, a lot like Dejounte Murray. He's been learning the nuances of the game from Rodney Stuckey. He's considered the No. 1 player from Washington state -- projected to be the next great basketball player from Seattle -- though he plays in Utah.
All of this adds up to Katrelle Harmon, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Renton, Washington, who has narrowed his college basketball choices to Alabama, Creighton, Iowa, Oregon, Rutgers and Washington.
Of the Huskies, Harmon told Zagsblog, “I grew up out there. They have a new coaching staff, so they've been contacting me like every week. They are just building a new team, so it’s hard to tell right now, but I feel like they are going to be pretty good.”
Nationwide, he's considered the No. 55 basketball player for the Class of 2026.
Who doesn't need a big guard?
Harmon played this past season for Utah schoolboy basketball powerhouse Wasatch Academy, this after spending three years at Renton's BFL Prep Academy, which according to an online posting has suspended operations.
For BFL, he came up with a 50-point, 10-assist and 6-rebound game, which maybe necessistated finding a higher level of competition.
On the AAU circuit this summer, Harmon plays for the Las Vegas-based U17 Vegas Elite in Nike's EYBL league and averages 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists an outing. A weakness in his game might be his 3-point shooting, for which he's currently connecting at a 26.8 percent clip.
A YouTube video shows Harmon working out recently with Stuckey at Shoot 360, a basketball training facility in Kirkland, Washington. This would be a good role model for the talented teen.
Stuckey was a 6-foot-5 guard who played for Kentwood High School and Eastern Washington, and spent 10 seasons in the NBA through 2017 with the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons.
Harmon has given no time frame for making his college decision.
