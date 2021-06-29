Young Tacoma Cornerback Attends UW Camp, Receives Offer

Coming off a strong showing at the Huskies' Rising Stars Camp, Rahshawn Clark has another scholarship option.

Less than 48 hours following his impressive performance at the University of Washington Rising Stars football camp, Rahshawn Clark received an offer from the Huskies.

The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback from Life Christian Academy in Tacoma can add this scholarship option to other Pac-12 offers from Utah and Washington State.

"This one means a lot because it's the hometown school," he said.

A rising sophomore, Clark was overjoyed by the UW offer as he indicated in a Monday tweet disclosing the development.

He said the offer carried added weight because of the amount of defensive backs the Huskies send to the NFL.

He ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash at the UW's Rising Stars camp this weekend and impressed the Huskies with his fluidity in adjusting to several off-target deep balls.

Clark also relished the challenge that the record heatwave presented him and felt it helped differentiate himself from others.

"I liked the extreme conditions," he said. "I was able to show the coaches that there's no quit in my game. I played my hardest all the way through to the end."

Clark was sticky in his coverage at the UW camp, batting away several well-thrown balls to receivers.

He finds himself getting comfortable with college football and some of its high-profile teams and coaches. Earlier, he attended camps at Miami and Alabama. He was able to spend a few minutes chatting up Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. They got along well.

"The way that he spoke with me, I wouldn't think that he's the coach that has won all of those national championships," Clark recalled.

Interest in the Life Christian defender is growing as California, Oregon and Miami have been speaking to him on top of those who have offered scholarships.

Even with the rigorous schedule of this past month's camp schedule, Clark said he won't be slowing down any time soon.

He'll also prepare for the 7-on-7 season with Heir Academy. Already a hard worker, he feels the Washington offer will push him even more to up his game.

"This summer, I'll be doing my own two-a-day workouts," he said. "One with my high school teammates and one on my own."