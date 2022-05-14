Tale of 2 St. John Bosco Receivers Who Have UW Offers

The California pass-catchers don't have a lot of time in, but they have suitors.

College football recruiting is a lot like playing the stock market. You've got to invest in potential. The Power 5 talent scouts need to look way past the starters and spot the untested yet attractive players down the roster.

Such is the case with a pair of St. John Bosco High School in wide receivers Zacharyus Williams and Kamryn Jones.

Earlier this week, if their social-media accounts are accurate and reliable, these two Southern Californians received scholarship offers from the University of Washington on the same day. On Wednesday morning, they posted about their good fortune within 46 minutes of each other.

One played as a sophomore this past season, the other a freshman, though not much. They're young, young, young.

They don't have much game footage to view if any or stats to peruse on any of the recruiting websites.

Kamryn Jones, just a freshman, has a UW scholarship offer. Jones

Digging deep, we found that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Williams, the older of the two players, made a handful of catches for the Braves, with one going for 75 yards and a touchdown in a 41-16 victory over Santa Margarita High at midseason.

With Jones, who measures 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds, one video clip surfaced online in which he caught a ball behind the line of scrimmage and raced through the defense and went 88 yards for a score — in a junior varsity game.

Now St. John Bosco is one of those Los Angeles-area high school powerhouse programs that boasts the 100-player roster, the nice facilities and a lot of success, so good players are going to flock there.

Jones, on his Twitter account, had the following teasing comment: I hate DBs. Well, that can't be entirely true. He has to be a fan of Trent McDuffie, one of St. John Bosco's finest who went from the UW to recent NFL first-round draft pick for the Kansas Chiefs.

He has to be eyeing the Huskies as much as they're checking him out because his Braves teammate Deven Bryant, a linebacker and a year older, committed to the UW a week ago.

While these two pass-catchers have had to wait for their turn at St. John Bosco, the Huskies aren't the only ones who've seen them standing there.

Jones reportedly has offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Nebraska and the Huskies, while Williams has scholarship proposals from Arizona State, Florida State, Pittsburgh and the UW.

