Texas Cornerback Receives UW Offer — 6 Months After Texas Commitment

College football recruiting is a weird beast, just one big love fest. Coaches and website analysts continually tell high school players how wonderful they are, even when they no longer need to hear it.

Case in point, Jamel Johnson.

Cornerback for Seguin High School in Arlington, Texas.

Committed to Texas and former Husky coach Steve Sarkisian's staff since Nov. 4, 2021, or two days before Jimmy Lake got in trouble in Seattle.

Last fall, Johnson revealed his college choice in a slick video that began with his mother telling the camera how Jamel was the ninth of 10 children, continued with his coach extolling his leadership skills and finally ended with the teenager walking onto a football field.

Dressed in a black leather letterman's jacket, Johnson, against a backdrop of music, turned to the camera, opened up his coat and displayed a Longhorns T-shirt.

End of story, End of incessant fawning. End of probably some serious negotiating.

After all, near the end of Johnson's video an image of sporty car popped up, though it's unclear if that was a previous acquisition, a recent negotiation or simply a daydream.

Either way, college recruiting never ends. On Monday, Johnson received his 35th offer from the University of Washington, with the defensive pack posting mention of it alongside a photo of Trent McDuffie.

What was odd about this offer posting was Johnson didn't include any Twitter handles of any of Husky coaches. Maybe the kid was just catching up on some long overdue correspondence. It definitely had a grammar issue tucked inside it.

Johnson comes off a season in which he had 80 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble for a 6-5 team, presumably with opponents preferring not to throw his way.

His recent tweets indicated Johnson was planning on attending the Longhorns spring game, offered no indication at all that he might be wavering.

Since the UW can't discuss recruiting and unsigned prospects, we'll never know the motivation of such a late offer, some six and a half months after Johnson's Texas commitment.

