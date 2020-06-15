Texas DB Recruit Has UW in Top 2; Virtual Visit Set for Monday

Placide Djungu-Sungu, a Texas defensive-back recruit, says he's extremely high on Washington, that he could "definitely" see himself in the purple and gold one day.

With a virtual visit instead of an on-campus visit planned for Monday, he will have to wait to see how he looks in a Washington uniform.

"That's one reason that I'm disappointed that I don't get to go up there because I would love to be decked out in those uniforms," he said. "They're legit."

He speaks with defensive backs coach Will Harris frequently. Those conversations, he said, run the gamut of life, football, and family.

"We have a genuine relationship," he said. "It goes beyond 'this guy's trying to recruit me'. I feel that our relationship is built on trust."

Washington was high on his list long before U.S. News and World Report named the University of Washington as the No. 10 university in the world. Djungu-Sungu said the UW coaches tout the school's prestige.

"Coach Harris pointed that out to me," he said. "Before that, I had just scanned the list."

Djungu-Sungu isn't just a student at Martin High School in Austin or a football player. When he's not hitting the books or working out, he's working at McDonald's. He finds lessons on the football field that also apply to working for the fast-food chain.

"Even if I'm not feeling like it, I have to show a kind face and continue to say, 'Welcome to McDonald's,' " Djungu-Sungu said.

That lesson falls in line with the "next play mentality and helps me compartmentalize emotions because it's always, always about the next play."

His ability to keep his emotions in check helps him mentally break down a play as he gets ready for the next one.

"I am critical so I look at the reason I don't succeed and I dwell on that and take that into account on my next rep," he said. "I'm not upset that I was beat on the play, necessarily; I'm upset that I didn't keep that teaching point in my brain for the play."

Placide, which means peaceful, is the name that his grandfather, who from the Democratic Republic of Congo, shared with him.

Placide said that his great-grandfather gave him the last name Djungu-Sungu, which means leader. In fact, he's known at James Martin High School as just Peace.

Growing up Djungu-Sungu's mother lived in a Congo before getting a job with Swiss Air and traveling some before settling in Texas. Placide has lived in the Lone Star state his entire life and is extremely proud of his heritage.

As a defensive back Djungu-Sungu understands how to connect with each teammate based upon personality.

"I have a great relationship with all of my teammates," he said. "I know that I have to approach each player differently because of how they might respond to criticism. Some guys I have to be like, 'Aye bro, quit all that playin', and others I have to be like, 'OK, you see what this guy is going to do here.' With others, I just have to tap them on the leg and they know what to do."

Borrowing from his family aerospace connection, he and his defensive back teammates try to create a no-fly zone on the field.

"If our defense is dropping the hammer up front, we know that they're going to try to take some shots deep," he said. "We have to take that away from them."

His house is 30 minutes from AT & T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play -- and the site of his last game last season.

"We lost in the third round of the playoffs," he said, breaking down the game in great technical detail. "We beat ourselves."

He has no firm timetable, and he's not officially released a top five, but Djuegu-Sungu revealed that Washington and Duke are the two schools he's looking at the closest.