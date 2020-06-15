HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Texas DB Recruit Has UW in Top 2; Virtual Visit Set for Monday

Mike Martin

Placide Djungu-Sungu, a Texas defensive-back recruit, says he's extremely high on Washington, that he could "definitely" see himself in the purple and gold one day.  

With a virtual visit instead of an on-campus visit planned for Monday, he will have to wait to see how he looks in a Washington uniform.

"That's one reason that I'm disappointed that I don't get to go up there because I would love to be decked out in those uniforms," he said.  "They're legit."

He speaks with defensive backs coach Will Harris frequently. Those conversations, he said, run the gamut of life, football, and family.

"We have a genuine relationship," he said.  "It goes beyond 'this guy's trying to recruit me'. I feel that our relationship is built on trust."

Washington was high on his list long before U.S. News and World Report named the University of Washington as the No. 10 university in the world.  Djungu-Sungu said the UW coaches tout the school's prestige.

"Coach Harris pointed that out to me," he said. "Before that, I had just scanned the list."

Djungu-Sungu isn't just a student at Martin High School in Austin or a football player. When he's not hitting the books or working out, he's working at McDonald's. He finds lessons on the football field that also apply to working for the fast-food chain.

"Even if I'm not feeling like it, I have to show a kind face and continue to say, 'Welcome to McDonald's,' " Djungu-Sungu said. 

That lesson falls in line with the "next play mentality and helps me compartmentalize emotions because it's always, always about the next play."

His ability to keep his emotions in check helps him mentally break down a play as he gets ready for the next one.

"I am critical so I look at the reason I don't succeed and I dwell on that and take that into account on my next rep," he said.  "I'm not upset that I was beat on the play, necessarily; I'm upset that I didn't keep that teaching point in my brain for the play."

Placide, which means peaceful, is the name that his grandfather, who from the Democratic Republic of Congo, shared with him.  

Placide said that his great-grandfather gave him the last name Djungu-Sungu, which means leader.  In fact, he's known at James Martin High School as just Peace.

Growing up Djungu-Sungu's mother lived in a Congo before getting a job with Swiss Air and traveling some before settling in Texas. Placide has lived in the Lone Star state his entire life and is extremely proud of his heritage.  

As a defensive back Djungu-Sungu understands how to connect with each teammate based upon personality.

"I have a great relationship with all of my teammates," he said. "I know that I have to approach each player differently because of how they might respond to criticism. Some guys I have to be like, 'Aye bro, quit all that playin', and others I have to be like, 'OK, you see what this guy is going to do here.' With others, I just have to tap them on the leg and they know what to do."

Borrowing from his family aerospace connection, he and his defensive back teammates try to create a no-fly zone on the field.

"If our defense is dropping the hammer up front, we know that they're going to try to take some shots deep," he said.  "We have to take that away from them."

His house is 30 minutes from AT&T Stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play -- and the site of his last game last season.

"We lost in the third round of the playoffs," he said, breaking down the game in great technical detail. "We beat ourselves."

He has no firm timetable, and he's not officially released a top five, but Djuegu-Sungu revealed that Washington and Duke are the two schools he's looking at the closest.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Julius Irvin Has Talent, NFL Bloodlines, Should Be Ready to Play for UW Now

LeRoy Irvin's son can play anywhere in the Husky secondary. His coaches expect him to compete for a starting role this season.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

7 Huskies Had Family Members Make It to the NFL: Can You Name Them?

The group includes fathers, a grandfather and a brother who appeared in at least one regular-season game, providing strong football bloodlines.

Dan Raley

With Colleges Dropping Olympic Sports, Will UW Thin Its Ranks?

Institutions nationwide have eliminated 80 athletic programs over the past eight weeks, including 30 on the Division I level.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

McCutcheon, Son of Ex-USC Player, Picks Washington for 2021

The Washington coaching staff picked up its first defensive-back commit for the class of 2021, drawing a verbal pledge from Dyson McCutcheon, son of one-time USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Cautious and Careful, Washington Prepares to Open Its Doors to Athletes

Beginning next week, the university will enable 100 students to use its athletic facilities yet under stringent guidelines and testing because of the coronavirus.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Time to Cook Up a Plan: Can Ex-UW Receiver Become Starting Safety?

The Huskies' Alex Cook has bounced around the depth chart a bunch but would like to settle on something a little more routine oriented. Like becoming a first-teamer.

Dan Raley

by

SI Mike Martin

Who's on Your Husky Football Opponent Wish List? Here's Our Top 5

The University of Washington football team still has never played 18 Power Five schools. Maybe that will change soon. The college game may never be the same again.

Dan Raley

by

Trev197

A Good Bet: Oregon's Football Season Centers Around Husky Game on Oct. 3

The quarterback situation leaves things a little hazy for the Ducks, who otherwise will be their normal formidable selves and eager to play Washington.

Dan Raley

Not Much Can Stop Plum, But Achilles Tear Sidelines Her for WNBA Season

The former University of Washington high-scoring guard reveals injury and surgery on social media post this week.

Dan Raley