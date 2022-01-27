Texas Edge Rusher Recruited by Lake Draws DeBoer Offer

The Austin-area recruit comes off season in which he had 25 tackles for loss.

By royal decree, Princewill Umanmielen has heard once more from the University of Washington football program. Different coach this time, same offer.

Four months after receiving a scholarship proposal from Jimmy Lake's since-departed staff, the Texas edge rusher with the regal moniker was re-offered this week by Kalen DeBoer's recruiters.

Again, he's one of at least 15 Texans who's been offered by the UW since last summer, and Umanmielen is one of three crossovers recruits for DeBoer and Lake, joining safety Samuel Omosigho of Forney, Texas, and linebacker Carson Dean from Hebron.

And he has that cool name, too, which is a family trait, as is football.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pounder for Manor High School, which is located northeast of Austin, Princewill was selected 5A first-team All-State after posting huge numbers this past fall for the 10-3 Mustangs: 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 20 quarterback pressures.

Besides the UW, the Class of 2023 prospect holds offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida, Houston, Marshall Pittsburgh, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech.

Princewill, a member of the Class of 2023, is the younger brother of Prince Umanmielen, a 6-foot-7, 260-pound sophomore defensive tackle for Tarleton State in Texas.

He's also the younger sibling of Princely Umanmielen, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior edge rusher for Florida.

And Princewill is the older brother of Princeton Umanmielen.

The Huskies previously tried to recruit Princely. They'll settle for Princewill this time.

