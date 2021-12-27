Skip to main content
    Texas LB Offered by Lake Staff Narrows Choices to 6, Including UW

    Carson Dean is still considering the Huskies following the coaching change.
    Author:

    Carson Dean, an outside linebacker from Carrollton, Texas, hasn't let the University of Washington coaching change affect his recruitment any after receiving his initial offer from the Jimmy Lake staff and hanging with the new guys.

    On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder from Hebron High School and the class of 2023, publicly narrowed his college choices to six schools — Washington, LSU, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas. 

    He comes off an impressive junior season in which he totaled 86 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks; an interception, 2 forced fumbles, 5 pass break-ups and more than 30 QB pressures.

    Dean, who memorably wears a black T-shirt that says "Bring The Wood," did all this often while double- and triple-teamed when coming off the edge.

    Also a track man at Hebron, he runs on multiple relay teams and has recorded a 4.6-second time in the 40-yard dash.

    The Huskies and Baylor were the first to offer him in late July. Of course, a lot has happened at the UW since then, with Lake and the entire defensive staff getting replaced by Kalen DeBoer and his new coaches, but Dean remains interested to this point.

    Texas and former UW coach Steve Sarkisian made a scholarship pitch to Dean, considered a 3-star recruit, to begin the month.

    Carson Dean has the UW among his 6 finalists.
