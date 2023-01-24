Texas LBs Consider Themselves Super Heroes, Each Hold UW Offers

They refer to themselves as Superman and Batman, as a pair of super heroes for the South Oak Cliff High School football team in Dallas.

Brandon Jones and Jayden "JJ" Shelton are a matching pair of linebackers for the two-time defending 5A Texas state-champion Golden Bears.

They're both 6-foot-1, with Shelton 10 pounds heavier at 200.

They share matching scholarship offers from Arizona State, SMU, Texas Tech and now the University of Washington.

On Monday, Jones and Shelton within minutes revealed on social media that the Huskies had pitched scholarships to each of them.

If there's a difference between these backers, Jones was the down and dirty guy as his team's leading tackler with 199, or 12.4 per game, for South Oak Cliff that had to figure itself out, going from 0-3 to a 13-game win streak and state champs.

In the title game, Jones had a pair of sacks, with one resulting in a safety, in a 34-24 victory over Port Neches-Groves.

Jones generously has referred to his running mate as the best linebacker in the state, and Shelton does carry himself well, no doubt about it.

However, in ranking Texas' best linebackers, TDRecruits selected Jones as the state's No. 4 player in this position group, well ahead of his teammate.

While the Huskies might hope to land one of these guys, a package deal would not be out of the question for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff.

After all, the UW had no problem handing over scholarships last year to the Parker brothers, Jayvon and Armon, the matching defensive tackles and twins from Detroit.

Texas super heroes have to rate special consideration, too.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.