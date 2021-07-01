Texas RB to Make Decision on Thursday; Huskies May be the Leader

Emeka Megwa from Timber Creek High will reveal his college choice to a live audience.

Emeka Megwa, yet another Texas running back heavily pursued by the University of Washington football team, will make his college decision today/Thursday at 11 a.m. PT, revealing it over live over CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound rusher from Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas, visited Seattle just last weekend and Husky coach Jimmy Lake, in the minds of several recruiting analysts, might have the edge in landing him.

Yet Lake has heady competition to pull this off -- most of the nation's top programs.

Megwa, from the class of 2022, will chose from among Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU, Texas A&M and the Huskies.

The UW already has redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday from Waco, Texas, and freshman Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, on the roster, with both participating in the recently held spring practice.

All are big backs, unlike UW sixth-year senior Sean McGrew, which is what the Huskies now prefer coming out of the backfield with the football.

Megwa is a 4-star running back who played for Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and shared in a 2020 state championship before transferring to Timber Creek. He accumulated 730 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing during the pandemic-hampered season.

The Huskies, who gained a commitment from Utah defensive tackle Ben Roberts over the weekend, should have several more players deciding fairly soon on their schools.

