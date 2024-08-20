Texas Receiver Picks Michigan, Passes on UW and Others
Eight months later, Michigan once more topped the Washington football program in a high-stakes competition -- receiving a recruiting commitment from Top 100 wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who chose the Wolverines over Colorado, Texas, USC and the Huskies.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound player from Jordan High School in Katy, Texas, didn't hesitate in reaching for a Michigan cap among the five placed in front of him as he revealed his choice in front of coaches, family and friends at his high school.
While the analysts strongly suggested Marsh would join the Ann Arbor program all long, he had teased Husky followers this summer by posing for a football camp photo wearing Washington receiving gloves.
Some people recently had suggested Marsh might be open to the idea of playing on the West Coast and the Huskies were making inroads, but it was all bluster.
A 4-star recruit, Marsh ranks as the nation's 63rd player and ninth receiver among 2025 recruits, according to 247Sports.
Michigan will get a playmaker from 6A Jordan High in the Houston suburbs who has 149 catches for 2,414 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career entering his senior year, As a junior for a 7-4 team, Marsh came up with 65 receptions for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns, and returned a punt for another score.
He had a number of specifics that guided his decision, telling On3, “For me, it’s about going somewhere that’s going to push me educationally,. I really want to get into real estate, entrepreneurship and business. I want a fair chance to play early. Really, just get developed and get to the league.”
