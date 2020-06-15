Texas Running Back Caleb Berry adds Washington to the Mix

HuskyMaven
Running back Caleb Berry's dream began in the town of Lufkin, Texas, just a couple of hours from Houston.

When his first offer landed in the mail, he was more than a little surprised.

“I was shocked, that was pretty big and it was from the SEC,” Berry said, referring to Arkansas.

His potential to play at the next level has materialized now that this 3-star recruit has multiple options.

Lufkin High School has had notable alumni through the years as several former Panthers have made it to the next level playing both collegiately and in the NFL. The names include Dez Bryant, Rex Hadnot Jr. and Keke Coutee, to name a few. Berry, one day, hopes to fall into that elite category.

The class of 2021 recruit touts 16 offers. He showed his gratitude in his most recent tweet last week.

He's seriously considering the Huskies, who have a proven Texas pipeline to talent.

“The University of Washington is one of my top schools,” said Berry.

He hoped to take a visit to Seattle. Recruited by Keith Bonapha, Berry was set to take his official visit to the UW, but it was delayed by the pandemic. Earlier, he was able to take visits to Arkansas, Nebraska and Houston.

Berry got hurt in his first game last season and had to sit out, but still nearly gained 2,000 yards. He has future goals of 20 touchdowns and 200 touches. He wants to improve on his speed and awareness, the general aspects of his game.

He said his workouts remain at full speed ahead as he gears up for the upcoming season.

Football runs in his family and his dad, a Lufkin gym owner and a former player himself, helps to make Berry’s goals attainable. 

“My dad tells me to be patient,” Berry said.

He shares that his workouts have been going well and he's ready for the coming season.

He treats football as a stepping stone in his life. He plans to announce his commitment early in his senior season. 

The main factors in his decision will be to get a high-level education while playing the game he loves. His sport has been good to him.

“Football has taught me how to be a team player and better person communication-wise,” Berry said. 

