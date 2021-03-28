A Conversation with Texas DL from Class of 2023 with UW Offer

DJ Hicks Jr. from Katy, Texas, sat down with Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller to talk about his college aspirations and strengths as a player.

The University of Washington football program continues to scour the state of Texas for top-level talent and has extended an offer to David "DJ" Hicks Jr., who will be a multi-faceted defensive lineman at the next level.

From the class of 2023, Hicks is a 6-foot-4, 250-pounder from Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, which is located in the Greater Houston area.

For his high school team, Hicks plays every position across the defensive line and will have his choice of college football programs from each region of the country when it comes time to decide.

He currently holds 20 scholarship offers, among them Washington, Oklahoma, Alabama and, of course, most Texas schools.

Hicks sat down with Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Trevor Mueller to talk about his strengths, his development and what he’s looking for in a college.

The Huskies have fared well with Texas defensive lineman, notably Levi Onwuzurike, who was a 2019 first-team All-Pac-12 player and is preparing for the NFL draft, considered a possible first-rounder.

Also, the UW has welcomed former Texas A&M edge rusher Jeremiah Martin into the program and will have his services for one or two seasons.

Jimmy Lake's staff also picked up former Texas Tech wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk from the transfer portal this offseason.

Among other Texas-produced players on the roster, the Huskies in recent recruiting classes have signed outside linebacker Cooper McDonald from Haslet and a pair of running backs in Jay'Veon Sunday from Waco and Caleb Berry from Lufkin.