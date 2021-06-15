The Lines Drawn Within Washington's State Lines

The Huskies have a decent chance to lock down an elite class of homegrown linemen.

The University of Washington football program has a chance in the Class of 2022 to lock down an elite class of offensive linemen without leaving home.

This past week, the Huskies earned their third O-Line commitment, adding Vega Ioane from Graham-Kopowsin High School to Mark Nabou from O'Dea, both from the Seattle-Tacoma area. They're joined by a promising outsider, Parker Bairlsford from Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For Jimmy Lake and his UW staff, the state still has many more talented big men who could be major contributors to the program if they choose to come.

“Washington has the opportunity to stock up major talent in the trenches without ever leaving the state," Husky Maven analyst Mike Martin said.

Uncommitted in the Evergreen State are Rainier Beach High’s Josh Conerly Jr., Todd Beamer’s Malik Agbo and Puyallup’s Dave Iuli, each from the Seattle-Tacoma region, as well.

While this trio is still entertaining offers from blue-blood programs across the nation, the Huskies have a chance to keep all of them home — if they have enough scholarships.

The scholarship door recently closed to once-committed Sir Mells of Nevada after he committed to Oregon. Nabou offered his commitment shortly after that took place.

The local prospect has a frame similar to Mells but he has the ability to play multiple positions in college. He has the size and the strength to be a run-stuffing defensive lineman with a similar skill set to former Husky Elijah Qualls.

Ioane’s frame and burst could make him productive playmaker as a 3-tech hybrid defensive lineman who could help with the run and pass rush similar to true freshman Kuao Peihopa.

The best athlete and highest rated player of the group is Josh Conerly Jr. The Huskies will have to fend off the rest of the country to receive his commitment. Conerly possesses rare size and speed that makes him a can’t-miss prospect. He is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the country, but his quickness also makes him a prospect as a pass rusher.

The UW remains in the hunt for each guy.

"I think that Washington has a very good chance at landing them all," Martin said. "If they have enough scholarships to hand out."