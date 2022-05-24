Runner or Receiver? Offered by the UW, This Vegas Prospect Is Probably Neither

The Huskies pursue a young Nevadan who scored 21 times from a variety of ways last fall.

Donavyn Pellot from Silverado High School in Las Vegas rushed for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns in one outing this past fall.

Still, the University of Washington considered.him a free safety.

Pellot caught 6 passes for 143 yards and a score in another recent game.

The Huskies maintained he's a centerfielder on defense.

And with that, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters offered the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder and Class of 2023 prospect a football scholarship on Tuesday, his 10th overall.

No matter how you view him, Pellot proved to be a valuable member of Silverado's high-powered 12-0 and first 4A state championship team, one that averaged a staggering 52.3 points per game while permitting just 10.6 each time out.

Pellot might have been that state's second-most versatile player overall, second only to Germie Bernard — the one-time UW commit from the 5A level and the Vegas suburbs who pulled out and went to Michigan State following repeated coaching changes.

Pellot piled up 21 touchdowns for the Skyhawks last season, 10 by rushing, 7 by receiving, 2 on interception returns and one each on a punt return and a fumble runback. Against Desert Oasis alone, he scored five times in four different ways.

Averaging a healthy 9.9 yards per carry over the course of the season, the 3-star recruit rushed 60 times for 592 yards.

Splitting out wide, Pellot pulled in 29 catches for 630 yards.

On defense, the then junior finished with 66 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass break-ups and 2 forced fumbles.

See, he is a steady and big-play defender.

Pellot also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington State.

A good chunk of those schools should be willing to take this Las Vegas standout however they can get him.

