Scoutlook: Tinae, With His Size and Big-Play Ability, is a Great Catch for the UW

Trevor Mueller

Jabez Tinae, who committed to Washington on Sunday night, gives the Huskies the receiving end of a dynamic passing combination from Kennedy Catholic High School. 

Tinae joins his five-star quarterback Sam Huard from Kennedy Catholic as 2021 commits for the UW. 

Trevor Mueller from Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated breaks down the four-star pass- catcher and what he brings to the Washington program.

Size:  At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Tinae fits the mold of the desired UW receiver who plays with a bigger frame.

Speed: Tinae has elite speed. He is usually the fastest player on the field and will be among the quickest when he joins the Huskies. 

Strength:  A willing blocker, Tinae has the ability to overpower opposing cornerbacks. He also will make the tough catch over the middle with defenders bearing down on him.

Hands:  Tinae, like most high-level receivers, has very soft hands. He catches the ball away from his body before securing it to his chest. He has a big-catch radius at the top of his route and will contort his body for maximum catchability.

Feet:  Tinae has lightning-quick feet and will take a tunnel screen to the end zone. His speed enables him to separate from defensive backs. He has tremendous balance, giving him the ability to stay on his feet after a hit and gain yards after the catch.

Football IQ:  He lets the game come to him. He is creative with the ball and enables his blockers to do create openings for him. Tinae can catch any ball from the tree and knows how to make defenders miss.

Scoutlook: Tinae is the latest edition of the taller receiver with talent. What sets him apart from others will be his elite speed and his ability to get yards after the catch. He might be able to see the field quicker because of his grit as a blocker. With his running-back approach with the ball in his hands, he also could compete for kickoff- and punt- return duties.

Husky Comparison: Dante Pettis

