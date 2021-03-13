Spring Start Hasn't Slowed Merriweather, a National Recruit for All Seasons

The top receiver prospect of 2022 shows his explosive talent in his first three games.

In Southwestern Washington, Tobias Merriweather, one of the nation's most electric athletes, recently returned to the football field for the first time since 2019 and he's given recruiters plenty to see.

On Friday night, the touted wide receiver and his Union High School Titans from Camas, Washington, took on conference rival Skyview Storm and the two sides went at it in an exciting contest filled with big plays and turnovers.

Even though his team lost 23-20, Merriweather played exceptionally well. He caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and he ran back a kickoff 88 yards for another score.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver, a junior and a 4-star player from the class of 2022, has been offered by every Pac-12 school and a host of others nationwide, including the University of Washington.

The wait to see him play, because of pandemic obstacles, has been well worth it.

Through three games, the elite pass-catcher has hauled in 15 balls for 212 yards and 3 TDs, 4 overall counting that kickoff return.

The Titans fell to Skyview after Western Oregon University commit Xavier Owens caught a 7-yard touchdown for the game-winning score with 2:30 left to play.

Union tried to rally, but fumbled the snap on fourth-and 1 with 1:24 left to play.

The UW is pursuing Merriweather for his many talents and he put them all on display on Friday night.

He ran many routes on the tree effectively. He was often bracketed by three defenders and used the dig route to find the soft spot to get open.

He later executed a beautifully designed corner route that led him into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

On the kickoff return, Merriweather showed his explosive stride by outrunning potential tacklers who took decent angles.

Of course, he would prefer to be off to an unbeaten start, but the wide receiver, even at 2-1, has shown the nation why he deserves to be considered as one of the top receiving prospects anywhere.