Top Trainer Creates Recruiting Event for 112 Washington, Oregon High School Players

Tracy Ford, founder of Ford Sports Performance, trains football players to maximize their skills, among them high school recruits who want to play at the highest level of college football.

With no schoolboy football season in Washington state until the spring, Ford added another role to list of titles.

Recruiting facilitator.

Ford's FSP group based in suburban Bellevue, Washington, will invite 112 elite players from Washington and Oregon to an event he has created, the All-Star Weekend I.D. Camp on Oct. 2-4. A site hasn't been determined.

College football recruiters and scouts nationwide will be encouraged to come watch the players in action.

"This event is going to be very important for juniors and seniors," Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller said. "Scholarships that would normally go to kids from the state of Washington would have most likely gone to some of the more talent-rich states that already have seasons under way or about to."

The event will offer positional meetings, three practices and a simulated scrimmage in which high school players will have the opportunity to complete against others from the two states.

The official invitation provided by FSP highlights the importance of the event:

"Due to COVID-19, high school football players in Washington and Oregon have been denied opportunities to showcase their ability for coaches at the next level, and are now faced with the uncertainty of having a 2020-2021 football season, leaving athletes no opportunity to get noticed by college coaches."

Invited players will be broken into two squads. The Blue squad will be coached by Butch Goncharoff, former Bellevue and Cedar Park Christian high school football coach, and an assistant for the disbanded XFL . Jason Gesser, former Washington State University quarterback and assistant coach for WSU and Idaho, will coach the White team.

"Tracy Ford creating this platform for the players is absolutely phenomenal and it takes leaders like him during times like these to make something like this happen," Gesser said. "I am extremely grateful that he thought about me and gave me the opportunity to be apart of this great weekend he has created."