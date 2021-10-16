    • October 16, 2021
    Tucson Edge Rusher Elijah Rushing Draws Husky Offer

    The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore from Salpointe Catholic High is on a fast track.
    Author:

    His name is Elijah Rushing, which aptly describes his position and his rapidly sprouting frame.

    He's clearly in a hurry, both in getting to the quarterback and in growing into highly desired football prospect.

    Jimmy Lake and his University of Washington recruiters turned up in Tucson, Arizona, last Friday night, presumably to look at Duce Robinson, a 5-star tight end from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix who was playing a road game.

    The Husky coaches saw something else they liked that was homegrown. 

    Rushing the rusher. 

    The UW since has offered a scholarship to 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, a well-developed sophomore for Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson and the class of 2024.

    Rushing has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State and now the Huskies, a list that is certain to swell over the next two years. 

    At Salpointe Catholic, he plays alongside his brother, Cruz, who's a senior safety some three inches shorter and 35 pounds lighter than the younger sibling. There's yet a third Rushing brother, David, a wide receiver and defensive back who will be part of the class of 2027.

    Elijah Rushing has plenty of speed to go with all that size. He runs the 100- and 200-meter dashes for his high school track team. 

    Others are catching on to this intriguing young football specimen.

    Notre Dame, for instance. The Fighting Irish haven't offered the Arizonan yet, but they hosted him in South Bend for their game against Purdue three weeks ago.  

    Elijah Rushing has a UW scholarship offer.
