Utah Offensive Lineman Picks UW Over Oregon and Utah
Esun Tafa won his Utah state championship, and the University of Washington earned his commitment, well in advance of the rest of his Class of 2026.
It all took place in the space of five days.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Tafa helped Corner Canyon High School overcome a 21-7 first-half deficit to take a 30-27 victory over Lone Peak in the 6A state title game this past Thursday at the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium.
On Monday, the 4-star recruit revealed on YouTube he will play his college ball in Montlake, choosing the UW over Oregon and Utah.
Tafa's Corner Canyon team (13-1) was able to maintain a high level of play and capture its second consecutive state title even after losing starting quarterback Helaman Casuga, a Texas A&M commit, to a season-ending foot injury in September.
One reason was Tafa and the Chargers' offensive line continued to provide solid pass protection, which enabled replacement QB Bronson Evans to step in and throw for 20 touchdowns and keep everyone pointed to the playoffs.
Tafa comes very highly regarded and still has another Corner Canyon season to play next year.
Recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports, after watching Tafa go through the paces of last summer's Under Armour Next Camp in Utah, offered the following report:
"He worked out at right tackle and has a prototype frame with a strong 6-4, 295-pound body and could slide inside and play guard in college if needed. He has plenty of length with close to an 80-inch wingspan, shows off heavy hands and plays with plenty of physicality. He has a strong lower body, moves well laterally and plays with advanced technique. He’s already a national recruit and we like where his game is trending."
