UW Aims Big, Offers Gigantic Virginia Offensive Tackle

Fletcher Westphal just completed his sophomore year and measures 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds.

Fletcher Westphal already plays football for a team called the Huskies, which describes Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

While his hometown is 33 miles from the nation's capital, Westphal resembles another Washington Monument when he stands up.

He's 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and about as lean as you can be at those dimensions.

He has an 84-inch wingspan.

Ten-inch hands.

Size 18 shoe.

Hand-timed 4.72-second dash over 40 yards.

Westphal, a 4-star recruit, just finished his sophomore year at Tuscarora.

One of the interesting things about college football recruiting is all of the unusual and almost inhuman physical specimens who suddenly emerge from the shadows each year and present themselves.

Big Fletch is one of them.

He's a must-have player, ready made for the college game and seemingly the NFL as he gains strength, experience and more size.

On Saturday, the University of Washington and offensive-line coach Scott Huff officially stepped to the back of the long line forming for this this man mountain's football services by offering him a scholarship, his 21st overall.

A Class of 2024, Westphal counts defending national-champion Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami, Stanford, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among his other suitors, to name a few.

With five highly reputable redshirt freshmen offensive lineman currently on their roster, the Huskies haven't felt compelled to sign many made for trench warfare over the past two recruiting cycles.

A player such as Westphal changes that line of thinking. No matter how many guys you've got in the fold, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound guy like this who can run well and carries his weight as easily as he does gets your attention, an offer and a regular dialogue until he's off the market.

Get him to Seattle for a four-year stay, and he becomes a West Coast Washington Monument, certainly a college football tourist attraction.

