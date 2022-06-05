Skip to main content

UW Aims Big, Offers Gigantic Virginia Offensive Tackle

Fletcher Westphal just completed his sophomore year and measures 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds.

Fletcher Westphal already plays football for a team called the Huskies, which describes Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

While his hometown is 33 miles from the nation's capital, Westphal resembles another Washington Monument when he stands up.

He's 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, and about as lean as you can be at those dimensions.

He has an 84-inch wingspan. 

Ten-inch hands.

Size 18 shoe.

Hand-timed 4.72-second dash over 40 yards.

Westphal, a 4-star recruit, just finished his sophomore year at Tuscarora.

Fletcher Westphal (76) towers over teammates and opponents alike.

Fletcher Westphal (76) just finished his sophomore year. He has a UW offer. 

One of the interesting things about college football recruiting is all of the unusual and almost inhuman physical specimens who suddenly emerge from the shadows each year and present themselves.

Big Fletch is one of them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's a must-have player, ready made for the college game and seemingly the NFL as he gains strength, experience and more size.

On Saturday, the University of Washington and offensive-line coach Scott Huff officially stepped to the back of the long line forming for this this man mountain's football services by offering him a scholarship, his 21st overall. 

 

A Class of 2024, Westphal counts defending national-champion Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Miami, Stanford, Penn State, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among his other suitors, to name a few.

With five highly reputable redshirt freshmen offensive lineman currently on their roster, the Huskies haven't felt compelled to sign many made for trench warfare over the past two recruiting cycles. 

A player such as Westphal changes that line of thinking. No matter how many guys you've got in the fold, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound guy like this who can run well and carries his weight as easily as he does gets your attention, an offer and a regular dialogue until he's off the market.  

Get him to Seattle for a four-year stay, and he becomes a West Coast Washington Monument, certainly a college football tourist attraction.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Zion Kearney, who has visited Texas A&M, has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Texas Recruit Clocks 4.28 40 and Draws Immediate UW Offer

By Dan Raley14 hours ago
Kasen Kinchen plays tight coverage during the spring game.
Football

Former Husky Walk-On Cornerback Kinchen Joins WSU

By Dan Raley18 hours ago
Dillon Gresham has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Take Another Mountain Hike, Offer Another San Jacinto Receiver

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Landon Bell has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Nevada WR, Try to Restore Liberty High Relationship

By Dan Raley21 hours ago
Samuel Harris has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Young San Diego Running Back Has Need for Speed, UW Offer

By Dan RaleyJun 4, 2022
Jordan Ross has a UW scholarship offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Go Looking for Another John Ross, Offer SoCal Speedster

By Dan RaleyJun 4, 2022
Tuli Letuligasenoa welcomes the Saturday rain.
Football

Dozen Huskies Named to Athlon Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

By Dan RaleyJun 3, 2022
Malachi Durant has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Shades of Looker and Kralik, UW Offers Another Puyallup Receiver

By Dan RaleyJun 3, 2022