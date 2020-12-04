Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Friday Film Study: UW Commit Caden Jumper Breaks Down his Game

Caden Jumper, Eatonville High School senior and Washington Husky commit, joins Trevor Mueller to study his game film.
Caden Jumper has played many positions for the Eatonville High School football team in Eatonville, Washington, a town that sits at the base of Mount Rainier. 

He was the starting quarterback a year ago, but he also split out wide in different situations. 

On defense,he lined up everywhere from a 3-technique defensive lineman to middle linebacker. 

Many college programs around the country projected him to play defense. Not Washington.

"They never talked to me about playing defense," Jumper said. "It was always on the offensive side of the ball." 

Husky coach Jimmy Lake and tight-end coach Durham Cato see him as a multi-faceted offensive  player who can line up as a tight end or in the backfield as an H-back, similar to the position that Jack Westover plays. 

Jumper sat down with Husky Maven recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller to break down his game and show what makes him an interesting prospect for the Huskies. 

