UW Continues Intensive Texas Recruiting Tour with 7th Offer

Safety Myles Davis from the San Antonio area draws Husky scholarship pitch.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The University of Washington football program apparently has decided if it's going stop anyone on defense in future years to come, a lot of their defenders will have to come from Texas.

This week, they've offered scholarships to seven players from the Lone Star state, six of them defensive-minded, the latest safety Myles Davis coming from Converse, Texas, a San Antonio suburb.

And with a jazz icon name such as this, maybe the Huskies could coax this Davis into grabbing a trumpet and performing at halftime. 

For now, they see a 6-foot-1, 185-pound back-row player from Judson High School and the Class of 2024 who plays aggressively and beginning to draw attention to himself as a 3-star prospect.

For the 5-7 Judson Rockets, Davis had a productive junior season while his team suffered at times, finishing with 32 tackles, 8 pass break-ups and 3 interceptions. 

He currently holds scholarship offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Houston, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, TCU, Texas State and the UW.

Davis joins a Texas contingent drawing UW interest this week that includes linebackers JJ Shelton and Brandon Jones from South Oak Cliff High, cornerback Aaron Flowers and running back JO Osborne from Forney, edge rusher Legend Journey from Summit and edge rusher Kamouryn Morgan from Red Oak. 

